ArtSEA: A ‘Phantom Flag’ drained of its color at the Frye

As we ease ourselves into June, we’re stepping into festival season — so it’s not surprising that in this next week we have not one, not two, but at least five noteworthy festivals across town.

Starting off strong is TRANSlations (June 6-9 online, June 7-8 in person) — the 19th annual edition of one of only nine trans film festivals in the world — featuring over 70 films screening around town. There are some killer features like TOPS, a comedic documentary about top surgery that satirizes early 2000s British reality television, but I’d also heartily recommend the fest’s short film programs, like “The Midnight Realm” (horror) or “Besties Are Forever” (on friendship). Follow your bliss!

The Georgetown Carnival (June 8) is back once again with all manner of wacky shenanigans. From noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Georgetown, you can listen to the musical stylings of bands like Day Soul Exquisite and Zookraught; get your face painted or your tarot cards read; pay tribute to Seattle’s favorite clown, JP Patches; and laze about in two beer gardens. New this year is the Art Chop, where artists will go head to head in a battle against the clock, making art on the spot.

For those wanting to chill by a body of water this weekend, consider the Seattle Dragon Boat Festival (June 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) at Lake Union Park. From the shore you’ll witness several colorful boat races alongside performances by cultural groups like the International Lion Dance Team and the Filipino Community Seattle Dance Troupe.

If you’re purely looking to chow down, head on over to the Polish Home Association for their annual Pierogi Fest (June 8, noon - 4 p.m.), featuring a delicious array of pierogies, Polish beers, and Polish dogs as well as a performance by the Polish Choir Vivat Musica.

Alternatively, there’s the Seattle International Dance Festival (June 8-16) at Broadway Performance Hall. For nine days, the fest is bringing together local, national and international dancers from more than 20 companies. Check out Mumbai-based Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts’ exploration of caste in India (June 9) or the Polish Luminski Dance Project and its two works centered on change, truth, community (June 14).