ArtSEA: Seattle has a big new mural — but is it the biggest?

Such grandiose claims often come with qualifiers (the press release specified it was the largest “exterior” mural, for example). I knew Seattle already had the largest mural corridor in the world — or at least we did when I wrote about SODO Track in 2018 . That one was painted by many different muralists.

This one, with the curiously regulatory title “Urban Ecosystem Restoration,” was painted by Danish/French artist Victor Ash. To be sure: It is very large.

Running 775 feet long and 55 feet high on the back of the Waterfront Landings condominium (which donated the wall), a cobalt blue background is enlivened by the faces of three locally common species: an osprey, a sea otter and a harbor seal. Real-life versions of these creatures may well be startled by their giant facsimiles — especially when the new aquarium opens close by.

Spanning 42,625 square feet along Elliott Way, the mural is unmissable from Pike Place Market’s new west-facing promenade.



The artwork (and just to the north, a new whale mural by Mexican artist Adry del Rocio) was curated by New York-based nonprofit Street Art for Mankind, which is working in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to prioritize and restore ecosystem biodiversity in an effort to avoid climate collapse. (Worth a shot!) In alignment with its ecological mission, the mural project uses water-based acrylic paints with low-VOC and no spray paint.