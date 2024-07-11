ArtSEA: A peek into Seattle’s past via 60K newly digitized photos

About 26,000 of the Curtis images have been digitized so far (rabbit-hole alert: you can scroll through 53 pages of them). Most of the remainder have never been seen — making it a true treasure chest for the archivists involved, as well as for the rest of us looking online.

Among the shots: lumberjacks doing handstands on an enormous stump; a group of young sailors; Mt. Zion Baptist church elders in suits; hop pickers in Eastern Washington; cattle drives and horse hikes and hay balers; Chinese laborers socializing; women sorting cherries; Japanese flower farmers at Pike Place Market; kids at a YMCA; Chief Saluskin’s family in Yakima Valley.

It’s a strikingly diverse sample of people living and working and playing in the Northwest over a 30-year period — and a reminder, as pointed out in the doc by historian Edward Echtle, that “Our history hasn’t always been diverse, but the people have always been diverse … The photos are just one more piece of evidence to support that,” he says. Local historian Ron Chew adds that the images are an opportunity to “reclaim what our true history is.”

While my own “vintage” photos of Seattle still exist as memories, Curtis’ images are of a Seattle well outside my personal experience (and that of most readers of this newsletter). “What were they eating? What were they wearing?” WSHS director Jennifer Kilmer says in the doc. “Each of those things you can see in a photograph tells you about their life.”

One example I zoomed in on: a 1905 shot of a group of people enjoying a pastime called “coasting,” which apparently involved sliding down a snowy mountain with only a thin walking stick as gear. The women on this steep slope of Mount Baker wear belted A-line skirts and tall boots, straw hats or bonnets and what look like swim goggles. Their purses slung cross-body, they look all too casual for where they are and what they’re doing. I want to know more!

Another engaging part of the documentary: seeing local photographer Daniel Carrillo, who specializes in antique techniques, re-create one of Curtis’ photos of the Grand Coulee landscape with similar equipment. I hope you enjoy watching the doc and taking a ride in the time machine.