ArtSEA: The streets are alive with the sights of Seattle Art Fair

Also at RailSpur is a not-to-be-missed collection of new work by local artists — this batch created inside the building. The unoccupied fifth floor was loosely sectioned into 10 open painting studios, in which a rotating group of 35 artists worked in residency for three months on pieces that eventually will be hung in the new Hotel Westland, opening next door in the fall.

“Some of the artists didn’t want to leave,” ARTXIV’s Gage Hamilton told me at a preview this week. That’s not surprising. The fully windowed space is light and airy with big views.

And the community artmaking approach proved fruitful — the resulting works are huge and energetic: a sun-shafted woodland by Kimberly Trowbridge; polka-dotted Indigenous iconography by Joe Feddersen; a fall forest scene by Juliet Chen.

You can view many of the works exactly where they were made; another portion created during the residency will be on view in the ARTXIV booth at Seattle Art Fair. So you can see the complete collection of paintings during the span of the Art Fair (July 25 - 28, times vary ) ... but that’s it! Afterward they’ll be moved into Hotel Westland for guests to enjoy.