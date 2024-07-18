ArtSEA: What does America look like? Ask Seattle artists

Called America, America (July 19 - Aug. 15) — and originating long before the events of this past weekend — the show features large-scale mixed-media works by Seattle artist John Andro Avendaño.

“I grew up Hispanic … rooted in East Los Angeles,” Avendaño writes on his website. “Daily I was either in the shadows or lived adjacent to violence.”

At the same time, during his 1960s and ’70s upbringing, “anti-violence movements were a big part of the California scene in our Hispanic community,” he says. Avendaño sees his art as a continuation of these anti-violence efforts, a distress call to these less-than-united states.

In his America, America series, the stars and stripes are starting to disassemble — some nearly obscured by bullseyes. He writes that he began the series during the 2020 racial justice reckoning, when he discovered a stack of paper targets and sought to use them in his collage work.

With a nod to the iconic work of Jasper Johns (known for both his flags and his bullseyes), Avendaño created his own artistic take on violence past and present — one he hopes might serve as “a beautiful thing … an expression of healing.”

Another artwork that feels especially resonant in this cultural moment is currently hanging at the Frye Art Museum.