Art by NW: Tininha Silva’s sculptures look like they washed ashore

These come in the form of an iridescent shell, a small chunk of driftwood or seaweed clinging to a pebble. Rather than looking for something specific, she prefers “serendipitous searching.” Here: an orange scrap of crab shell. There: a clump of barnacles on a rock.

“The inspiration for each of my pieces is really related to being by the water … surrounded by all these ocean and beach elements and colors and textures,” Silva says. She often brings a few items home, tucked into her pockets with stray grains of sand.

Her sunny studio resembles a cabinet of curiosities: wooden shelves stacked with shells and strands of dried kelp; baskets of silk, wool and twine; assorted sticks; rocks encased in mossy felt; nets of woven seagrass; raffia she hand-dyes with the beets left over from a previous night’s dinner.

Silva’s artistic projects begin to take shape in this corner of her home, blooming into large-scale, weblike wall hangings that beckon you in for a closer look. “The more organic, the more interesting it is to me,” she says. Some of the works she imagines as “portals” to another place, which feels appropriate for an artist who found her passion in a port town.

Her creative life began in Seattle, where she lived for 19 years. She spent many of those years designing and selling swimwear, including bikinis featuring original prints based on paintings by her husband Sean Yearian, an artist and builder. While she loved experimenting with textiles, she considered herself an entrepreneur. Silva always assumed Yearian was “the artist in the family.”



She saw the swimsuit shop as a way to connect with her home country of Brazil. Although Silva grew up in the arid inland, spending more time with cacti than seashells, working with colorful beach attire felt like staying in touch with her heritage. She ran the business for 12 years before moving with her family in 2018 to the Olympic Peninsula, where she fell in love with a different kind of beach culture.