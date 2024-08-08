ArtSEA: If you paint it, will they come? Seattle hopes so

Now muralists are being called upon again to bring energy and interest to the urban areas still dulled by the post-pandemic reality of fewer people working in offices all week long.

Part of Mayor Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan, the Hope Corps Downtown Seattle Mural Project is funding more than 30 new artworks this summer, in SoDo, Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District and Belltown, as well as in the retail core. As Mayor Harrell said in a press release, murals are a way to show locals and visitors that “Seattle is an art city.”

A partnership of the Office of Arts and Culture, Visit Seattle, the Downtown Seattle Association and other neighborhood associations and property owners, the Hope Corps project aims to both “support economic recovery for Seattle’s creative workforce” and “contribute to the well-being of Seattle.” Not to mention: impress the hordes of tourists who will descend on this city for the World Cup in summer 2026.