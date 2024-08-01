ArtSEA: Seattle gains an arts incubator and loses a clay champion

The longtime theater-turned-Banana Republic-turned-pandemic casualty was briefly revived last summer with an arts endeavor known as XO Seattle . That attempt to return the edifice to artistic pursuits ended badly . But this fresh effort, called Actualize AiR , has filled the old building with new hope.

“AiR” stands for Artist in Residency — the primary purpose of the woman-run and -funded initiative. Co-founded by Kate Bailey (artist and industrial designer), Edie Adams (ergonomics expert and arts supporter) and philanthropist and quilter Shari Behnke (the last of whom funded arts coverage at Crosscut from 2018-2019), the intent is to provide no-cost studio space for artists in community.

Affordable studio space has become a rarity in Seattle, while at the same time the Downtown vacancy rate continues to tick upward .



Bailey told me the Coliseum space is leased through April, with the option to renew if a market-rate tenant doesn’t materialize. She added that the group is “actively looking” at additional places to replicate the Actualize AiR model, which includes a collaborative space, a gallery, a tools and materials library, plus classes and curator critiques — all designed to resemble a “ DIY MFA program .”

The inaugural cohort of artists held its first open house last weekend — one of many satellite events during the bustling Seattle Art Fair. When I stopped by, the air was crackling with excitement among the 30 artists settling into their new spaces. Built like tall cubes, the individual studios (valued at around $700/month) are open at the top, allowing for airflow and views of the eye-popping architectural details in the neoclassical interior.