Booze. That’s it.

Never let it be said that I don’t answer Dear Readers with the unvarnished, simple truth when it’s so close at hand. But perhaps you don’t drink, or you already drink too much, or you are between drinks, or the children are complaining that you use the dinosaur-shaped Popsicle maker to make Adult T-Rex pops before you make the kid-friendly ones.

As our collective lost summer lurches into a fall of dread and uncertainty, we must be blunt: We are all suffering from skyrocketing levels of anxiety and mental stress, functionally stewing in our own cortisol and intestinal distress.

And yet soldier on we must to the end of the pandemic (and for the love of Daddy Fauci, they do end), be it to preserve our crumbling society, extend our selfish genetic lineage or simply to watch it all burn.

Experts from credentialed psychologists to kooky neighbors have prescribed every activity known to man to occupy the time: read all the books you’ve never read; learn Portugese; indulge in laziness; get outside and stay there; protest against rampant racial inequality; sew masks; Zoom elderly relatives; start an Etsy store to sell homemade jewelry made from pine cones and dental floss.

I’d argue that getting into the headspace to successfully pursue any of those methods toward sanity requires a mindfulness and calm that comes in increasingly short supply (for you parents out there looking toward the school year: yeeesh). But there’s no way I’m about to suggest you blow your scant remaining pennies on HeadCalm or MindSpace or online transcendental meditation classes.

It’s important for each of us to go on our own quest for an activity that leads us to a place where we can become calm and resilient, and see the potential for growth through the fog of panic we now inhabit. It needs to act as balm and mantra; it should feel restorative and familiar, an act you can repeat and yet still find new layers of meaning each time. It's so personal that I can only recommend my source for serenity and mindfulness, which will perhaps inspire your own.

For me, it can come from two things and two things alone: a deep knowledge and respect for the interconnected caprices of time, and sufficient lubrication to understand it all.

In short: Back to the Future AND booze. Here's a pairing for each film: Start with these humble folktales from the '80s and finger-numbing cocktails. Then invent your method, tweaking as needed.