On July 26, they announced that a killer whale identified as L72 was pregnant. Soon after, they delivered news that Tahlequah, whose traumatic journey with her dead calf captured international attention two years ago, is also expecting. The world erupted in celebration. Adding newborn whales to the endangered southern resident population, which has dwindled to 73 animals, would be a big deal, and Fearnbach says she can now confirm there are pregnancies in all three pods that make up the population. But Fearnbach, marine mammal research director of Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research, and many whale researchers like her hesitate to celebrate.

“There are always pregnant whales in the population, but most pregnancies are not successful,” Fearnbach says, either because the pregnant whale miscarries or the calf dies. Fecal sample studies from the University of Washington show that 69% of pregnant southern resident whales lose their babies before birth or soon after. ⁠To the best of our limited knowledge, between 37% and 50% of calves don't survive their first year. Scientists usually avoid announcing pregnancies at all, but Fearnbach and Durban felt the announcement could reinforce their call to give whales more space and inspire more formal requests from management agencies.

Knowing about an orca pregnancy means holding your breath. Orcas having one of the longest gestation periods of any mammal, and the southern residents have very low birth rates. There have been only two births in the three southern resident pods since Tahlequah lost her calf.

“The low birth rate in general is very concerning, so I'm not going to downplay that, but in general, wild mammals have a high calf loss rate just because it's so hard, especially for first-time moms,” says Dr. Dawn Noren, a physiological ecologist and a research fishery biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Each stage of early orca motherhood comes with physical and emotional hurdles, and negative human impacts on Puget Sound make things even dicier.

“One doesn’t want to be a Negative Nancy,” says Dr. Deborah Giles, a researcher with the University of Washington Center for Conservation Biology, “but there’s a lot of trepidation mixed in.”

Early days

Expectant orcas gestate for 18 months, with six-month trimesters. “I think it has to do with the complexity of their brain, but a lot of it is simply that they're big animals,” Giles says.

Most knowledge of pregnancy comes from the veterinary study of captive orcas. Detecting early pregnancy requires blood- and urine-based hormone tests on animals in captivity, or taking breath or fecal hormone samples in the field from 6,000- to 8,000-pound females.

“Just being able to get a blood test from an orca is huge,” says clinical veterinarian Dr. Hendrik Nollens, who tracked three complete gestation periods in his 13 years as a clinical veterinarian at SeaWorld and now works on conservation medicine with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

NOAA's Noren says, “We rely on chance, and it's hard and getting harder when they're not around as much.”