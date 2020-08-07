When July 6 rolled around, the work sites were in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” program to reopen the economy. The team created a strategy to work safely and salvage years of planning. Goats reproduce slowly, but every delay in relocation means more goats to remove later and more goats left to imperil human visitors and native flora.

“I'm glad that they're able to pull it off because I think if they had to wait for the pandemic restrictions to ease, it would be even harder to do,” Harris says.

To move a goat

For wildlife professionals, the relocation project is the experience of a lifetime.

“I'm pretty relieved that it's the last year,” says wildlife technician Annie Doss, also known as “Goat Handler Number One.” “Just imagine getting swooped up by a helicopter and sedated and put into a crate and then waking up in a different place — it’s pretty hard on the animals. But I really like being part of the process because I know that I’m doing my best to make it as OK as possible for the goats.”

In 2018, state and federal agencies, tribes and their partners began the plan to relocate approximately half of the mountain goat park’s estimated 725 goats. Technicians had removed 326 goats after three sessions; 275 were relocated to the Cascades, 16 animals were moved to zoos, and 35 died in the relocation process. As of Thursday, the team had released an additional 46 goats into the Cascades. Despite controversy, the remaining Olympic goats will be lethally removed this fall.

The process is surreal even in nonpandemic years. A contracted helicopter capture crew called “muggers” flies over remote goat habitat, tranquilizing goats from the air, Doss says.

Catching a goat is “pretty darn difficult,” Happe says, but the capture crews are good at judging whether an animal is safe to catch. They’ve only experienced one minor injury, when someone got horned by a goat last year while trying to get it into a bag.

Biologists like Happe receive the goats at helicopter landing sites, where veterinarians and wildlife technicians like Doss can take the bagged goats’ vitals and give extra sedative injections in close quarters. “The whole process is pretty crazy,” Doss says. “They just fly in with these bags of goats and drop them in a truck! It’s happening all very fast and close to you. And then you jump in the back of this truck and grab a goat ⁠— most of the time they have sedation drugs but sometimes not, and then they’re just jumping around a bit. But they’re hobbled and have horn guards and a mask on so it’s pretty safe.”

The crews put a radio collar on the goats for monitoring and wrangle them into transport crates in a refrigerated truck. For 400- to 500-pound male billies, wrangling a single goat requires a team of five or six people.

“You have to whisper when you're around the goats. People are working really hard, so quietly, it's almost eerie,” says Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Sam Montgomery.

Most of the time, though, the processing staff just hangs out. Helicopters bring in one to four goats at once, and vets and handlers stay on alert the rest of the time. Before COVID-19, they used to bring baked goods to share.

The entire transport crew is made up of more than 100 volunteers. Once they truck the goats to the North Cascades, another helicopter crew steps in to carry and deposit the goats at remote release sites high in the mountains. This year’s 12 release sites were in the the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie and Okanogan-Wenatchee national forests.

Staff members select sites based on things like existing goat population; important habitat features like steep alpine terrain with plenty of escape routes and easy access for helicopters and trucks.

Relocating hundreds of goats means closing those sections of the park. The National Park Service can't reasonably shut down areas of the park for months at a time, and the goats are safely accessible only in the summer. “We're walking that tension between capture efficiency, goat safety and also impacts on visitors in the wilderness,” Happe says.

Staggering the relocation sessions disrupts visitor access to the park for the shortest possible periods, and also offers more chances for good helicopter weather. Flight-foiling fog can roll into release sites even on days forecasted to have sun.

Even when conditions are ideal, risks remain for the mountain goats. The National Park Service evaluates capture statistics to improve the goats’ chances of survival, and they adjust practices as they learn (like switching to larger transport crates after two billies died in too-small crates during the first relocation session). The team waited to catch more until a partner organization in California drove up crates meant for larger bighorn rams; volunteers with Fish and Wildlife’s Master Hunter group then built 10 more large crates. “We haven’t lost any billies on the trip over since,” Happe says.

Same job, but in a pandemic

In a pandemic year, there are fewer people available for the same amount of work, and National Park Service support teams from Colorado, Alaska and California aren’t able to participate.

“It was kind of surprising to me that the mission was still going,” says Doss, “but it feels much more safe than I was assuming.”