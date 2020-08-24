Rural Washington neighbors fight wildfires in ‘no man’s land’

Advantages and costs

For some people, there are advantages to living in an unprotected area. For one, they don’t have to pay taxes into a fire district or timber taxes to the state.

In 2017, the Sutherland Canyon Fire ripped through this valley, burning more than 27,000 acres and destroying the Linville’s fences and surrounding ranchland.

“I don’t want to overblow it, but it was (like) Dante’s Inferno. Fifty-foot flame lengths. It was going so fast, it was shocking,” Molly Linville said in an earlier interview.

Fire starts in this dry coulee are something neighbors are used to, says Sarah Hale, who lives in the area. Before the truck, neighbors could dig fire lines with tractors, shovels or sometimes dozers. But that’s all they could really do.

“Any time there’s been a fire or somebody sees smoke, we usually try to contact neighbors and check on people,” Hale says. “Most everybody out here wants to help each other. We’re willing to do things, and we’re hard workers. Going out there and digging fire lines and helping put out fires on our neighbor’s property is something we want to do.”

Linville wants to act as an initial attack team just for her small area in Douglas County, helping douse the flames until official fire crews arrive. Hale points out that they know the terrain and are 10 to 15 minutes from neighbors. It can take responding fire crews much longer.

“Having people on the ground that are willing and know the area, it makes a big difference,” Hale says.



Racing to put out fires

When fires ignite, the Bureau of Land Management will race to put them out, BLM fire management officer Jeff Dimke says.

Dimke says he pushed for the federal public lands agency to respond to fires in the Palisades, the nearby unincorporated community in the area. He said it’s the right thing to do when fires threaten peoples’ livelihoods. Fires in the area could also quickly spread and jump to other property.

“We’re just trying to provide the best service that we can,” Dimke says. “I think we’re doing that efficiently, currently. It’d be nice for us if we weren’t the ones being on the hook for it. I think we’re still giving the taxpayers the best coverage that we can, given the circumstances that we’re dealing with.”

Dimke says that when the BLM takes the fires, the federal Department of Interior pays the bill.

“A better resolution to that would be nice. As far as some kind of policy and/or legislation, it would be nice for us to be able to support some of that,” Dimke says. “I don’t see it changing our role any because those fires would be a threat to BLM land, and it wouldn’t really change much of our response.”



'Still just hanging out to dry'

Better resolution could come in the form of the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) or a local fire district absorbing the current “no man’s land” area. It could also come from the landowners, who would like to form rangeland fire protection associations.

To form an RFPA, “the problem you run into, if you look at the number of people out there, and look at, could they even do something like that and be able to financially support it, and provide the manpower to do it?” Chuck Turley, wildfire division manager with the state DNR, says. “That would be a very difficult thing for them to do.”

But Molly Linville in Moses Coulee says it’s not so tough. She’s already organizing the informal group in her community. Rangeland fire protection associations have worked well in Oregon and Idaho, where RFPAs have kept hundreds of fires small enough that they don’t damage property or threaten lives. Oregon’s first RFPA was formed in 1964.

The idea has had trouble gaining traction in the Washington legislature. Earlier bills to recognize RFPAs have stalled in committees. Linville said they’ll push for another shot at a bill in the 2021 legislative session.

“It’s sort of frustrating that we have to do this on our own,” Linville said. “In the meantime, we’re still just hanging out to dry a little bit.”