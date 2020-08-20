“I remember always seeing more wildlife around their houses and not around mine,” he says. “That was when I started to think, there may be something to this.”

Now an assistant professor with the University of Washington in Tacoma, Schell is illuminating the blind spots of ecological research. In a new review paper in Science, Schell and his colleagues scoured the ecological literature to establish how racism and classism impact biodiversity, and why it’s so important to factor social justice issues into ecological research. The authors boil down the many human impacts on the environment ⁠— disparities in vegetation and tree density, pollutant exposure, urban heat islands, access to healthy waterways, and proportions of native to non-native plants ⁠— and connect them to racist policies like redlining, displacement, gentrification and Jim Crow laws. The paper highlights how, when people in power wield influence over the landscape in ways that devalue people’s lives, animals and plants suffer, too ⁠— often in ways that further worsen human health.

Crosscut interviewed Schell and co-author Dr. Karen Dyson to learn more about how incorporating social justice issues into ecological research helps us better understand our true impact on the world around us, and what it feels like to publish their paper in this moment of anti-racist reckoning.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Your paper explores how racist urbanist policy and power imbalances also affect how animal and plant populations physically change, survive, fail or disperse. What inspired you to do this?

Schell: My bread and butter is behavioral wildlife ecology. Concurrently I've been doing work on diversity and inclusion in STEM, pretty much since I was an undergrad, but those always remained separate. During my graduate and postdoc careers, I was having a hard time with people not seeing how they were connected. So when I finally linked up with Max [Lambert], Karen and Tracy [Fuentes], it was like talking to folks that were in my brain since time immemorial, thinking about issues such as, why are we not thinking about how we as scientists are being inclusionary in our practice, but even to a broader scale, how the ways in which we treat each other in a society impact and are impacted by the ways in which our natural world functions.

Certainly, there have been other papers and other scholars before us who have talked about social-ecological feedback loops, but we've ignored the really heavy issues. We need to talk about the elephant in the room: Not every human being in this society has the same amount of power or privilege to actually shape society in a way that is making a large impact.

So we started talking about the ways in which society is unequally distributed, whether it be residential segregation, or gentrification or displacement, or the several other factors that very fundamentally shape what and where everything is; and that this has been happening for a long time. But the people that were in power weren't telling that story, because [of], frankly, white privilege and toxic masculinity. [It] was white heteronormative males that were leading the conversation, and they've never had to deal with any of this.

So we were like, we've had it, let's write what we've always seen and put it in a way that they will understand.