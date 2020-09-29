Malaba says that those same values she learned from her parents still serve as the bedrock of her work today as the director of government relations and policy at the Housing Development Consortium of Seattle-King County. And today, the Bullitt Foundation*, a longtime philanthropic force behind the Northwest’s environmental movement, announced that it would award her the 2020 Bullitt Environmental Fellowship, a $100,000 prize dedicated to recognizing young people who have shown promise as environmental leaders.

“The Bullitt Foundation is an environmental philanthropy, but we define the environment as something that acknowledges that people are part of it,” says Denis Hayes, CEO of the foundation. “The way that we deal with habitats for all other animals, we try to also provide for habitats that are healthy, resilient and sufficiently abundant for people.”

Although the Bullitt Foundation is planning to wind down most of its giving by 2024, it plans to award the annual Bullitt Prize indefinitely. Crosscut recently spoke with Malaba about her work on affordable housing and her plans for the future.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Can you start off by telling me how you came to this work?

My coming to work on affordable housing really was from an environmental justice/activism background. I feel like I’ve lived through the brunt of climate change in the global south, but in all of that my family was able to instill in me the value of standing up for the most vulnerable. To me, affordable housing is a human right and a cornerstone of an equitable and sustainable city.

Housing is linked inextricably to our health, to the transportation that we’re able to access. The continued reality is that King County is facing a housing shortage. Our population has grown faster than the new homes have been built. We have been very behind in terms of adequately investing or funding affordable housing for our community to match the growing need that we’ve seen over the years.

Across the globe, we’re faced with these two crises of an affordable housing shortage and climate change. This problem is going to be four or five times exacerbated with the massive wave of evictions that is coming up. For many people, driving becomes their default mode of transportation and they are faced with longer commutes.

There’s a lot of our land that could help meet the high demand for housing but also reduce climate emissions. If these rules remain unchanged, we are not on a track to get to equity and affordability.

There are ways in which that single, detached approach is inequitable and unsustainable. The zoning code lets only a small number of people have access to high opportunity neighborhoods. It prevents development where it will be most beneficial. We have 75% of our land zoned for single-family homes, and only 12% zoned for multifamily. If you care about the environment, housing density should be a priority for you.

What can be done about it right now?

I actually am working on an amendment that’s on the ballot for the November election particularly for King County to use their underutilized land for affordable housing and particularly for land to be used at lower price.

The King County Affordable Housing Task Force told us we had to have 244,000 homes by 2040 to make sure people were not paying more than 30% of their income. This report was worked on in 2017, so there is a chance that even more housing is needed.

We need to build 44,000 affordable homes every five years. That means we have to be using every tool in our toolbox to be increasing choices for people who have low or moderate incomes. We need to make sure those policies are bold, particularly in a time when we know that the crisis has been exacerbated by this pandemic, and we know that the same people who are impacted are the people who are impacted by the climate crisis.

How does your background inform your approach?

I grew up in Zimbabwe, which experienced countless droughts when I was growing up. There was a particular one that I remember in 1992 that affected a lot of families. But my family was standing up for a lot of people in our community and just being there for everyone. It was hard for them during a drought because everyone is affected, but they were still instilling that value of caring for others and caring about your community. I think that’s where my value of wanting to do work that cares about others comes from, and that’s where my social justice values are grounded.

After I was done with high school, I came together with other young people in Zimbabwe to start an organization that was working on empowering young people to know about their human rights, to be involved in decision-making processes, or run for office. That was the work that got me into the space around advocacy and calling for accountability and transparency around our governments.

When I got here, within my fourth month of being in Seattle, I was serving on the Sierra Club Executive Committee, and we had just organized a People’s Climate March in 2015. That was a way of saying that I’m still in community and that I want to help those who do not have a voice or who are historically disenfranchised and are not at the table when decisions are being made.