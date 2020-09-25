What did befriending your neighbors teach you about people at the heart of sage grouse tensions?

Breaking bread, herding cows, drinking, clearing trails, working the land together and learning from really conservative gun-toting ranchers and cowboys has been ... it doesn't make me OK with some of the stances that they have about the current issues that we're talking about as a country, but I think it's become harder and harder to box them all up and make generalizations.

You see firsthand how entwined the folks out here are with the land. And that's something that I think city people maybe don't realize. It’s easier to think they’re extracting from the land as opposed to managing it and living with it. And that's not to say that there aren't bad eggs in any group of people. But ranchers that I've met have a conservation ethic that is unmatched by some of the city slickers driving their, you know, Subarus with low gas mileage. I don't mean to point fingers. And it's not about saying anybody's better than anybody else. It's just about having a renewed empathy for people who are living closer to the land and the challenges that that brings.

What role did science play in how you told the story of sage grouse?

Reporting on the environment can be wonderful and immersive and beautiful, and allows you to take people places. But the truth is, I'd rather take people places with scientists, because I think they see the world in such a clear and earnest way. You're not trained as a scientist to be vulnerable ⁠— but the scientists that I've chosen to feature here brought their whole heart to this series. And I think as a result, you get more light than heat, you get people who are truly able to present the data and can show their passion and their conclusions from that data.

And usually, I think the conversation stops for many scientists with presenting the data and then leaving it there for us to figure out. I don't think we live in a time where they have that luxury anymore. I think a lot of scientists are waking up to that.

Heading into another election, how do you feel about your understanding of rural America?

I wish I could tell you this was a podcast about bridging the urban-rural divide or the liberal-conservative divide. I feel like I'm able to do that on the individual level, through friendships that I've made here through hard work and shared experience and shared commitment to this community and the land and the people here. That's something I'm always wrestling with: Is it a betrayal of my belief system to be friends with these folks sometimes when I think that some of the things that this president has done are reprehensible, and some of the beliefs that he espouses are hurtful?

I think I've [developed] more of a softness, and maybe at least found context for where some of these beliefs come from. Whether it's a little bit of xenophobia or lack of trust of newcomers or outsiders. But I don't lie to myself that I'm going to change their opinions. I think that the most I can hope for is that, when my conservative friends start saying disparaging things about liberals, they picture me.

So as I look ahead to this next election, I hope that it doesn't tear us apart. These friendships mean a lot to me. I'm still going to vote the way I'm going to vote, and they're going to vote the way they're going to vote. And if a wildfire comes through, I know they're going to come and help me the same way that I'm going to go and help them. I don't use the word “hope” anymore, but there's at least some solace in that. But I won't use the word “compromise” or “agreement” anymore.

What’s next for you?

Journalism is academia for the ADHD crowd. So will I always love sage grouse? Yes, 150%. Will I continue covering them? I mean, yeah, if there's a big news event. But this is the body of work that I want to do about this topic. I'm going to be turning my attention to a big series on women and ranching. I'm in it for the long haul [here]. And I think covering ranching communities, rural communities is something that we need more journalists doing.

[I've reached a] sort of landing point of where my personal philosophy is right now on conservation issues: You do everything you can, try to walk as lightly as you can, with the understanding that you live within a system and you didn't create the system and you can work to try to change it ⁠— pick a cause.

But some of these systems are outside of our control. For me, it's come down to living every moment and cherishing the time that I have had with these birds and the physical labor of my life now and being present fully every day in my body on the landscape.

Ahearn produced Grouse in partnership with BirdNote and Boise State Public Radio. It will air on NPR stations in ID, MT, WY, UT and NV via the Mountain West News Bureau. It's also available in podcast apps or by clicking here.