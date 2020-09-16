Toxins and trash

In the negotiations that have taken place over the past seven years, the Department of Natural Resources has had to grapple with both the concerns of those looking for access and questions from the city of Seattle and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over public safety. If the public gets to use Waterway 20, where will the flotsam littered across the site go? Is there another place where the Harbor Patrol could store that stuff before the Army Corps comes to pick it up?

In a 2017 email to Nancy Stachey, the real estate manager with FAS who has overseen the permit negotiations for the city, the Army Corps’ Brad Schultz wrote: “The optics in the area are that this is just a floating junk pile, but the actuality is all of the debris and derelict vessels were floating in the Puget Sound and Lakes and were found adrift.”

Currently, the Harbor Patrol is the only entity that has a place to put those floating logs and debris, which could hurt boaters who might run into them. Schultz asked that the Harbor Patrol either be able to keep using the area or come up with an alternative storage plan.

“This pen is the only one near Seattle, and the loss of this pen without a replacement storage area could hamper our debris mission and could directly impact the safe navigation of commercial and recreational boaters in the Seattle area,” Schultz wrote.

Stachey did not respond to a phone call requesting comment.

Still, there’s the question of whether, like Waterway 19, the area is too contaminated by chemicals for the public to use.

It’s unclear to what extent the city has been asking this question in good faith. Gas Works Park is already the site of an existing clean-up effort by the state Department of Ecology to remove the toxins left by the gas plant’s 50 years of operation. But the city hasn’t included Waterway 20 in these clean-up efforts, which are happening only a few hundred yards away.

The issue of contamination hadn’t been mentioned before Wallingford residents sought public access. Similarly, despite current concerns about contamination and public health, no prior concerns have been voiced about the health of the Harbor Patrol officers who spend their workdays there.

Shayne Cothern, an environmental specialist with the Department of Natural Resources, asked a version of this question in a May 2013 email to Joe Miles, the department's aquatics leasing district manager for the King County area.

“If [the] City has concern regarding providing public access to wet or dry parts of WW20 [Waterway 20] due to potential risks to human health and safety then why haven’t they pushed to further assess and clarify risks in WW20 as part of RI/FS sooner?” Cothern wrote. (An RI/FS is a “remedial investigation/feasibility study,” jargon for “a study to see how toxic this place is and what we can do about it.”)

In an interview, Miles said the process has definitely taken longer than expected.

“We hoped that this would be in play years ago,” Miles says. Unrelated to Waterway 20, the Harbor Patrol is also using Department of Natural Resources “bedlands,” the part of the lake directly in front of the Harbor Patrol headquarters building, under a lease that expired in 1993. “Quite frankly, we’re just waiting for the city. We’re anxious to get this done and start the process, get these folks talking and get this authorized,” Miles says.

Meanwhile, in 2014, Wallingford residents formed a volunteer group called Friends of North Lake Union (FONLU ) . The group tried to raise awareness of waterway access by hosting street clean-ups about once per season, where neighbors could come together to remove invasive plants and trash from the area. The group’s primary focus was on restoring Waterway 22, where Stone Way dead-ends into the water, and they received a grant from the city to start evaluating whether that was possible.

Around the same time, other Wallingford residents were feeling impatient.

“If I’m honest, I got tired of talking about Waterway 20 and took it upon myself to hack through the blackberries until I hit the lake,” says Paul Williamson, a Wallingford resident who works in construction and said he removed plants on his own five to seven years ago. “It took two days with a machete. Believe it or not, it was fun!”

In 2015, FONLU volunteers in orange vests also removed garbage bags’ worth of invasive plants from Waterway 20. Previously, the wall of plants had been tall and dense enough to substitute for a fence between Waterway 20 and the Center for Wooden Boats property.

“There was building energy from the public about wanting to access this,” says Miles, “and there was an event where Harbor Patrol called us and they said that people had cleared the vegetation, went around the fence, and were trying to access the water that way and force the issue. They wanted to know whether it was OK to complete that chain link fence.”

The Department of Natural Resources said yes and the fence got finished. Now, regardless of plant life, the area is accessible only from Lake Union or by ringing at the gate.

But this could change as soon as this month. With permit negotiations finished for over a year, the Department of Natural Resources has made it a condition of the Harbor Patrol’s future permit that it meets with the Wallingford Community Council and the Center for Wooden Boats every month to figure out a plan that works for everyone. FAS says it requires city council approval to sign the agreement, and on Sept. 10, Councilmembers Alex Pedersen and Lisa Herbold introduced an ordinance that would finally get the ball rolling. It’s on the agenda for Sept. 21.

Pedersen, who represents most of Wallingford as the District 4 Councilmember, declined to be interviewed for this story and instead sent a statement expressing support for the Harbor Patrol to obtain a lease.

“I would also support maximizing flexibility in the lease to allow the City to use Waterway 20 for other shared purposes, such as eventual public access, once funding for environmental remediation can be found after this era of budget deficits,” Pedersen’s statement read. “Approval of the lease will need to go through the City Council but we have been consumed by budget and public safety deliberations.”

Paying the state for a permit would cost approximately $59,000 per year, and would come from the Seattle Police Department’s operations budget.