When he looked outside, he saw a gritty haze. Everything was covered in gray ash. Even indoors, the smell of smoke inundated his nostrils. He couldn’t seem to get away from it.

Jaffee wondered: If a main public health recommendation is to stay inside, why couldn’t he seem to escape smoke? Jaffe conducted an experiment, testing the air quality in his office. It registered at a level that was unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as asthmatics.

“I started to walk around with a smoke monitor, and realized it was basically the same inside and outside,” Jaffe says.

For years, Jaffe has been studying the composition of wildfire smoke, overseeing a multimillion-dollar, multiuniversity study to monitor the air on the top of Mount Bachelor in Oregon. His work is part of a larger, global effort to understand what’s in tiny bits of wildfire ash, and what they can do to human bodies and the environment.

Those tiny, unhealthy bits of soot loom large for our collective health. The massive smoke waves that engulfed the Pacific Northwest this month are likely only a start to a climate-fueled health crisis in the Pacific Northwest of staggering breadth and depth, InvestigateWest found after a year of reporting that involved reviews of dozens of scientific studies, interviews with researchers across the U.S. and Canada, and an independent analysis of a decade’s worth of Seattle hospitalization data.

Research is still ongoing and unprecedented fires are still tearing through the American West. But this much already is clear: Wildfire smoke is dangerous, with evidence mounting that it increases the likelihood of illness and perhaps even death, especially among older people and folks with underlying health conditions. Hazy, orange skies can cause anxiety that lasts years after a smoke event, and may even harm unborn children. And with climate change, more wildfire smoke is coming. But what we’re doing to prepare is inadequate, with poor communities, people of color, and outdoor laborers most vulnerable to dangerous exposure.

“We’re living in a new world,” Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said recently. “This is not the old Washington.”

So far this year, wildfires have scorched more than 3.2 million acres of California and all but obliterated whole towns in Oregon and Washington. Dozens are dead and dozens more have been reported missing, with tens of thousands forced to evacuate. California’s Bay Area residents suffered through days when the sun, blocked by ash, seemingly didn’t rise, and the pall turned the Pacific Northwest daytimes into twilight.

Without major changes in climate and forestry policy, things will only get worse. As North America faces increasingly long, hot, dry summers because of climate change, the number of deaths attributed to wildfire smoke could double by 2050. Even before the worst effects of climate change are upon us, wildfires are one of the major causes of pollution in America, with California, Washington and Oregon seeing some of the worst air pollution in the world during wildfires in recent years. Evidence is emerging that after a century of misguided fire suppression that has left Western forests hopelessly overstocked, so-called “megafires” are increasingly threatening the health of millions of people – as far away as the Midwest, at least.

Put simply, “smoke is bad, it’s getting worse, and climate change is exacerbating fires,” says Sarah Henderson, a senior environmental scientist at the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control in Vancouver, Canada.

And yet, government and community efforts to protect the public from wildfire smoke are nascent. Most measures suggested by officials rely on individuals protecting themselves: closing windows, wearing N95 masks, staying indoors. But what if being inside isn’t necessarily better? What if someone can’t afford an air filter — or if they work or even live outside? What do we do this year, when N95 masks are saved for essential workers, when most of Seattle’s new “smoke shelters” are closed and when cafes and day centers that the unhoused relied on have been shuttered for months? Most urgently, what happens when wildfire smoke and the coronavirus mix? Should we all become inured to this new inevitability, or is there any way to stop the onslaught of smoke?

Scientists like UW Bothell’s Jaffe who study the problem say we’re entering an era in the American West. To prepare for the onslaught, we have to start by understanding the magnitude of the crisis.