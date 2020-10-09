Fagergren, who reached out to Hama Hama about selling clams in the summer when restaurants started opening back up, says the company’s initiative around direct-to-consumer sales has been a lifeline for small growers. She says Hama Hama hired a social media consultant and figured out how to ship oysters and clams directly to customers’ doorsteps. Fagergren says she also heard Hama Hama is partnering with a farm in South Seattle for an oyster drop-off site.

Growers have also created resources to help people prepare shellfish dishes for themselves.

“Because we are partnering with this other small family farm that has their finger on the pulse of how you have to adapt and change, we have really benefited from that relationship,” Fagergren says. “[Hama Hama] is doing the work of finding the markets and putting out YouTube videos of how to cook shellfish at home — and I think that that's really what it takes right now to inspire people to [do that].”

The resources are important because what’s appropriate for the home isn’t always the same as for a restaurant. The larger “shuck meat” and grilling oysters, at often more than 4 inches in diameter, wouldn’t work for raw oyster bars — but they are much more popular for home cooking.

Even more popular, Riccio and others say, are cooked clams for restaurants and home use, which Riccio believes some people see as more pandemic-safe than raw oysters. “People were running out of clams this year, up here in Washington, because the demand was so high,” he says.

Business is (kind of) back

While business is back, it has yet to boom.

Taylor Shellfish’s Dewey says that although the company has increased staffing to 500 employees and reopened all but one oyster bar at reduced capacity, May through August sales were 60% to 70% of what they were last year.

“While shellfish sales have returned, although not to prior levels, we are not able to make up for the lost sales revenue, and this will have a significant impact on profitability, operations and ability to reinvest in the company,” Dewey says.

And before growers can plant new shellfish, they have to harvest and sell existing ones. Uncertainty about markets may complicate that transition for some growers. Riccio says that earlier in the year, when Jamestown produced a lot of seeds, people didn’t have the money or the desire to purchase them without market demand.

“Even if they had money for seed, they didn't have the space,” Riccio says. “That's not everybody. But that was definitely a trend that I saw. It took a lot of the year moving forward, where people could start to sell those larger oysters and they could start to move those seeds.”

“People were more conservative in the amount of seed they purchased,” Beugli says. “So this year, there’ll be less seed planted than in years past.”

Farmers usually purchase seeds between April and September, and incubate them for early spring planting or in the fall, depending on the species. It can take years for some products to mature to the right size.

Depending on pandemic conditions, there may be fewer types of certain shellfish available years from now. Raw bar oysters⁠ need to be sold at smaller sizes after about 18 to 24 months; ⁠farmers who can’t find markets for those oysters might encounter problems once they grow to larger sizes.

“They have a lot of investment in an oyster like that — what they’ll do is sell it as a shucked meat or maybe grilling oyster, for a huge loss in cost,” Beugli says, “They're going to get too big to sell pretty soon here to restaurants.”

“We're in this very fragile place — I feel grateful in this moment, but things can happen so quickly,” Fagergren says. “We were able to sell products all summer long. We had money in the bank to buy the seeds, but it's all about space, and it's all about market. The idea of having to throw away a good oyster… I don't know what people have done to make room if they can't sell their product.”

One possible measure of hope for growers worried about making up seed costs is a new $300,000 state grant, which offers growers a one-time payment of up to $5,000. That can make a huge difference for small farms worried about offsetting costs.

"That makes a big difference to a lot of these small mom and pop farms that only buy maybe $10,000 worth of seeds,” says Riccio. “They're getting their seed costs covered and that's very helpful."

Hennessey, the governor’s office shellfish adviser, says 225 growers actively seeding shellfish in Washington would qualify for these seed grants. “That's not insignificant — we're hoping that as many of them that qualify will take advantage of this program to help them out,” she says.

But it’s a mere drop in the bucket for larger companies, growers say.

“In a lot of ways, it's not enough, but in some ways it's kind of what growers need to feel like they have a place here and an interest in continuing,” Pacific Coast Shellfish Growers Association’s Pilaro says. She says they’re still waiting to hear about Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money coming through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Hennessey says that there is a new U.S. Department of Agriculture commodity sales program that could also be helpful to growers.

“It's one thing if you have a crop that you can't market. It's another thing if that becomes a multiyear thing, potentially, if you're not planting,” says Laura Butler of the state Department of Agriculture. “We recognize that it's a small help, but there was a really big need there, and we wanted to try and do what we could to put some resources toward it.”

But Pilaro says with so many growers running multigenerational farms, there’s pride and tradition in being able to adapt. “We've got shellfish growers who have been around for a long time, operating without internet, and now find that they need to adapt to find customers through it, and that's really wild to think about,” she says. “[I’m] cautiously optimistic.”

“Shellfish growers are a very resourceful and resilient group,” says Washington SeaGrant’s King. “And if they're still able to have their doors open, I have no doubt that we will have crops in 2021. We just have to have a market and somebody to slurp it.”

Update: This article was updated at 9:08 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, to better reflect the number of shellfish farms in the state; and the nature of layoffs and staffing in the industry at the beginning of the pandemic.