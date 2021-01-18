How Cascadia’s climate activists fought off fossil fuels and succeeded

Native peoples critical to success

First Nations and Native Americans were in the forefront and, in a few cases, provided pivotal legal firepower that won the day.

Take, for example, the proposal to build the Gateway Pacific Terminal, about 10 miles from the Canada-U.S. border, to ship coal to China — the project the Montana ranchers and tribal members traveled to Seattle to protest in 2012.

So many people wanted to be at that hearing that the Army Corps of Engineers rescheduled the event and moved it from a community college to the convention center. More than 2,300 people showed up on that Dec. 14 along with the Northern Cheyenne and their allies; more than 6,000 attended other hearings for the project around the state.

In Seattle, opponents sang to the tune of “Deck the Halls”:

“We have lots of greener choices

Fa la la la la, la la la la

Stop the coal and

Raise our voices …”

The fatal blow for the Gateway Pacific coal terminal landed a few years later, when the Lummi Nation — whose reservation sits just south of the U.S.-Canada border — won a legal fight to persuade the Army Corps to reject the proposed 3,000-foot wharf and rail trestle. The Lummi cited the 1855 treaty under which they gave most of their traditional territory to the United States and were guaranteed the right to forever fish at their “usual and accustomed grounds and stations.”

Like so many assurances to Native Americans, that promise was later largely abandoned. Then a series of court rulings, starting in the 1970s and still controversial, held that tribes are entitled to half the seafood catch in Washington.

Taking aim at the coal-export terminal, the Lummi submitted fish catch reports dating back to the ’70s showing that Lummi fishermen had long landed crab, salmon, halibut, herring and cod in the waters around the proposed coal terminal. As a sovereign nation, the Lummi could expect the federal government to give their position serious consideration.

And they won. In 2016 the Army Corps declined the permit application.

In her decision, Michelle Walker, chief of the Army Corps' regional regulatory branch, recognized not only the Lummi's sovereign rights, but also their distinct culture. “It is also important to note the Cherry Point area is known to the Lummi as Xwe’chi’eXen, which is part of a larger traditional cultural property," she wrote. Fishing was not just a source of sustenance and wealth, wrote Walker, but also "important to the Lummi Schelangen (Way of Life).”

‘I am not an acceptable risk’

When government officials took seats behind long tables at one end of an Oregon high school gymnasium one rainy night, they faced about 100 locals sitting in folding chairs. Most wore red T-shirts that read:

“I am not an LNG ‘acceptable risk.’ ”

The locals’ show of force at Astoria’s Knappa High in 2005 was the first major public protest against the first of four terminals to import liquefied natural gas, proposed for sites along the Columbia River near the Pacific Ocean. Emotions ran high, elevated by the risk of catastrophic explosions associated with LNG tankers.

That 2005 hearing at Knappa High launched what became a decade-plus anti-LNG campaign by citizen activists.

It was love of the Columbia River that brought school librarian Cheryl Johnson into the fight. Johnson, who lives near the river in a small community called Brownsmead, spearheaded a key opposition group, Columbia Pacific Common Sense.

Johnson’s organization came to coordinate myriad citizen opposition groups that popped up spontaneously along the river, where the explosive fuel was to be transported, as well as across interior counties where a pipeline would plow through orchards, vineyards and pasture and leave behind the possibility of catastrophic explosions.

Like Johnson, most citizen activists had day jobs. They soon realized that they were girding for a fight over highly technical matters of science and law. They realized, she said, that they needed an environmental group with professional staff. With expertise.

Johnson and her collaborators found it in the Columbia Riverkeeper, a Pacific Northwest affiliate of the Waterkeeper Alliance, founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“They said from the beginning: We have your back. We will help you,” Johnson said. “They were pivotal.”

The formula, according to Johnson: “We brought the local voice, and they brought the lawyers.” Scientists, too.

The citizens’ tactics: Workshops. Rallies. Handing out one-pagers at their monthly meetings and public hearings. Lots of time. Lots of preparation. Lots of nights reading and learning.

They used the internet extensively, along with events. A notice for a 2005 event offered: “Artist & activist Janet Essley will join us for a ‘Stencil Party.’ BYOT (Bring your own T-shirt, hat, posterboard, etc.) and Essley will walk you through stenciling ‘No LNG’ artwork on items of your choice.”

They targeted the county commission, the city commission, the Coast Guard, the state Department of Environmental Quality, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — any agency that had decision-making authority over government permits. Every month the far-flung local groups sent representatives on the two-hour drive to meet with Riverkeeper in Portland and plan strategy.

And when another show of force was required at a public meeting or event, word went out: This is a red-shirt meeting.

Crucially, when citizen activists failed to gain support from established green groups, they reached out beyond that movement. They involved fishermen who feared damage to salmon habitat where the LNG plants would be built. They brought in tribes who depend on and venerate salmon. And they linked up with owners of vineyards and orchards whose long-nurtured lands would be riven by proposed pipelines.

Two of the proposals for LNG terminals quickly fell away. But two persisted for years as fracking; projects conceived to import LNG were reborn as terminals to liquefy cheap, abundant domestic gas for export to Asia.

The first, proposed by NorthernStar Natural Gas, was the Bradwood Landing project upstream from Astoria. The Houston-based company that originally sought permits to import LNG, promising jobs and energy, converted it to export after fracking took off.

A key factor in defeating the proposal was a citizen referendum, crafted by the professionals at Columbia Riverkeeper and pushed heavily by local groups. It outlawed the company’s plan to build pipelines through publicly owned parks, as project proponents planned. More than two-thirds of votes went for the opponents in a special election that spurred more than half of Clatsop County’s registered voters to weigh in.

About five years after that first public meeting at Knappa High, Johnson left her seat in a restaurant overlooking the Columbia one night to rescue a forgotten mobile phone from her car. Standing there in the parking lot, she saw 15 messages. Something was up. As she listened, she realized her side had prevailed.

Minutes later, she was on the phone with a reporter asking for comment, so choked up she couldn’t talk through her sobs of joy.

Six years later, the other longstanding LNG proposal, slated for Warrenton, a former timber company town in Oregon, finally died, too. There, the activists won by electing sympathetic voices to the county commission.

“What we learned is there is no silver bullet; there is no one thing,” Johnson said. “Big picture, it’s just throwing so many obstacles in their way that they finally decide it’s not worth it, and they pull out.”