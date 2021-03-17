“It’s weird, the PTSD — it’s when you don’t expect it,” she says, composing herself.

Nurses, doctors and other health care team members train to handle disasters that last perhaps a few days. But the pandemic doesn’t function like other disasters, with predictable phases and a clear end; new waves of illness constantly reset the clock. And the stress of giving prolonged, intense care for a new, lethal and fast-spreading disease has lasted longer for Seattle’s health care workers than anyone else in the U.S.

Even with case levels simmering instead of surging, COVID-19’s impacts linger in care workers’ compounding fatigue and in the bodies of the increasing number of long haulers adding to the workloads.

Ann’s weariness extends beyond her work. She’s so tired of being alone, of being afraid, of wearing a mask — and of going to the grocery store and seeing people bare-faced.

“You look at them and you just wanna throw something at ’em, ’cuz that’s insane,” she says.

The stress and trauma are contributing to worrisome trends in mental health that have people in the industry concerned about not only their colleagues’ well-being, but the future of medical care itself.

‘Sprinting in a marathon’

Many health care workers enter the field with the optimistic goal of helping patients turn corners, but COVID-19’s lethality and unpredictability have turned that expectation upside down.

“We have residents who have seen more death in their last year of their residency than many doctors have seen in their entire career,” says Dr. Christopher Bundy, the executive medical director of the Washington Physicians Health Program.

And with the multiple waves of illness, they’ve experienced false summits and no idea of when they might actually relax.

“They started sprinting in a marathon, [and the virus kept] moving the goal posts,” says Dr. Arpan Waghray, chief medical officer of Providence Behavioral Health and executive medical director at Swedish. He expects to see an increased level of diagnosed post-traumatic stress syndrome in health care workers over the next one to three years. “You're finishing over and over again. … I don't think the impact is going to go away,” Waghray says.

Typically, relationships with colleagues offer some form of camaraderie and support. But many forms of bonding are off the table for now. Samantha Conley, a neuroscience acute care nurse at Harborview who sits on a staffing committee, can’t chat over lunch with co-workers about the hard things she’s seen, or meet colleagues’ kids or spouses. “I hadn’t realized how important those things were until I couldn’t do them anymore,” she says.

Health care workers with families are especially overwhelmed, Conley says. The pandemic is straining their relationships at home, and work usually means a long day of being short-staffed. “Somebody you need is not going to be there, and you’re just going to have to make do, when it feels like it’s been a year of making do,” she says.

Though trauma is widespread, many nurses and doctors Crosscut spoke with say stigmas about mental illness and mental health in the medical field complicate hospitals’ efforts to assess it and intervene. Not only do physicians and nurses fear looking vulnerable, but some health workers worry that seeking help might damage their employability. Licensing and credentialing often require people to answer questions about their history of mental illness, and workers are skeptical of whether using company resources will result in notes in their permanent file.

“Nurses, we know the importance of mental health, because we see it. We have a lot of patients who have mental health issues. But it's really hard for nurses to turn that around and shift it towards ourselves and our own mental health,” says Casie L., a critical care nurse at a Puget Sound hospital.

“During times of crisis, we're trained to put ourselves last,” says Bundy of the Washington Physicians Health Program, “in the service of performance.”

There’s a dearth of large-scale research about how health care workers’ perceived stress levels and mental health risk factors have trended over the course of the entire pandemic, but researchers in Washington state like Dr. Rebecca Hendrickson are trying to fill in those gaps.

Hendrickson, a UW Medicine faculty member who usually studies PTSD and the behavioral impacts of repeated trauma in veterans at the VA Puget Sound Medical Center, started researching COVID’s impacts on health care workers’ mental health when physician colleagues around the country started talking about the pandemic with the same language she hears in her patients who are veterans. She recently presented initial, non-peer-reviewed results to colleagues on a study conducted since September into mental health trends in health care workers and first responders.

The national study involved more than 500 health care workers and first responders who answered a COVID-exposure questionnaire and filled out 10- to 20-minute online surveys with write-in and multiple choice questions. The surveys exposed clear links between negative mental health outcomes and COVID-related stressors like volume and intensity of care, perceived risk to workers and their families, and demoralization with work.

Levels of distress were significantly higher than she predicted. Over 75% of respondents’ answers put them in the clinical range for PTSD, depression, anxiety and insomnia. While the survey wasn’t meant to diagnose anyone, Hendrickson was alarmed to see about 75% of people surveyed falling into the clinical range for depression and anxiety, and a third of people for PTSD symptoms. Reports of thoughts of suicide or self-harm were also high. Previous large surveys show 3-4% rates in the general population, but this survey shows 12% of healthcare workers and 19% of first responders report having these thoughts.

Demoralization — feeling as though your work doesn’t matter, that you aren’t appreciated and that the work you do provide is futile — was the strongest predictor of nearly every mental health outcome.

And the symptoms are getting worse among Hendrickson’s study subjects, 20% of whom say they have lost family members or close colleagues to the virus. Rates of PTSD and depression symptoms have increased roughly 50% and 23% respectively over the course of a few months.

“People as busy as health care workers can deal with overwhelm, but when you combine that busy-ness with a lot of uncertainty and fear, that's the recipe for developing PTSD,” Bundy says.

Not everyone who endures chronic stress and trauma will respond by developing mental illness. But when those conditions are also accompanied by widely reported feelings of demoralization, they can lead to burnout, which carries its own risks.

“People are feeling guilty that they haven't been able to give the best care, or the care that they think the patients deserve, because they're so busy with tasks and just kind of overwhelmed by all the demands that are placed on us, which just keep growing. They never take anything off of our plate; they just keep adding to our plate,” says Casie L. “I’m definitely seeing more nurses burn out.”

Conley, the neuroscience nurse, says the overwhelming circumstances affect how she interacts with colleagues and patients. When one irritable patient began screaming at her, she found her usual emotional resiliency absent and was brought to tears. "I just couldn't keep it together,” she says.