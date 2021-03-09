On that day in September, a devastating fire ripped through southern Oregon, whipped by those very winds that woke Garcia, a Xicana climate activist based in Talent, a town of about 6,500 people. Three people would die and more than 2,800 structures would be destroyed by the fire.

Later that morning, Garcia heard that nearby Ashland was being evacuated. About 11 a.m. Garcia looked out her window and saw that the wind still was not letting up. Then she saw the smoke.

“I’m not going to sit here and wait,” said Garcia.

She evacuated immediately.

It was only in Ashland, a wealthier area five miles down Interstate 5, that residents were told to evacuate, activists said after the fire. Jackson County’s emergency alert system left out many communities, they said, including Talent, a community with mobile home parks and other low-income housing and a median household income of $40,400. Ashland’s median household income is $56,315.

“People were clueless and our Spanish-speaking community was left out,” said Garcia in a recent interview. Damage would ultimately prove more extensive in Talent than in Ashland.

The racial and social disparities exposed by the September fire are emblematic of a broader picture: Communities of color, low-income people and other marginalized groups are disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change, according to community activists across Cascadia. From country towns like Talent to the diverse urban landscape of South Seattle, activists say the government is not yet fully hearing from the long-marginalized communities feeling the biggest effects of climate change.

“I really see this as a little microcosm of everything that’s going on,” said Elib Crist-Dwyer of Rogue Climate, a grassroots organization in the Talent area working to help ensure that people in marginalized communities have the resources to deal with the effects of climate change, and that they have access to clean energy. Of the issues posed, he said: “There’s racial justice in here, climate justice and economic justice.”

Rogue Climate’s office — a converted greenhouse — was burned out during the fire. “The last time I drove by, it was just an empty lot,” said Crist-Dwyer.

Nowadays, Crist-Dwyer and others from Rogue Climate work in a rented office space in a strip mall. In the same little strip mall, another storefront was turned into a resource center for displaced residents where, Crist-Dwyer said, “You can get anything from water to a quick hot meal to a new set of dishes.” He helps clients seeking donations, as well as people who need help resettling.

Many of the homes that burned in the September fire were trailer homes occupied by Latinx residents, low-income people, farm workers, seniors and immigrant community members.

Even before the fire, southern Oregon already was dealing with housing shortages and severe rent burdens.

“The livability down here is really challenging,” Crist-Dwyer said. In cities like Medford and Eugene, close to 30% of renter households spend more than 50% of their income on rent.

“That’s even me with a good-paying job,” Crist-Dwyer said.

He notices two trends. The first is that the continued marginalization of communities in this area contributes to this crisis. The second is seeing the community become activated around justice and equity.

Ashland, to the south of Talent, and Medford, to the north, are more affluent communities that have largely ignored the marginalization of communities of color and low-income communities in Talent and Phoenix, Crist-Dwyer said. “So there's these communities that have already been really marginalized, without a safety net of any kind,” Crist-Dwyer said. Despite the housing shortage and even before the fire, the population of Rogue Valley and surrounding Jackson County experienced steady growth. “The majority of people who lost their homes in the fire want to come back,” said Allie Rosenbluth, campaign director of Rogue Climate.

But can they? As climate change engenders more fires, floods and other disasters that disproportionately affect communities of color, Cascadia is wrestling with how to protect these communities after a history of largely failing to do so. Increasingly, people of color are seeking a seat at the decision-making tables. Activists say politicians and others are paying more attention to these issues of equity. But there’s still a long way to go.