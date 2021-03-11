George previously collared this cougar as part of his ongoing study as wildlife program manager for the Kalispel Tribe. Now, he’s trying to haze this 85-pound cat — through human voices and barking hounds — to reinforce an instinct to stay away from nearby neighbors and their property.

“We’re really teaching them to be wary of humans,” George says.

The cougar peers down from the tree, at least 50 feet in the air. She waits for the dogs and people to scatter before she can make her escape.

George says his research wouldn’t be possible without the help of his hounds — Whisper, Tipsy and Boone. He has raised these dogs and takes them out on research expeditions and state-requested hunts after cougars have killed or injured livestock, known as a depredation.

Often those attacks happen on small hobby farms. George calls this part of northeastern Washington a hotspot for the big cats.

George says the work has picked up. Often he takes his dogs out five days a week, sometimes to multiple calls a day.

“We all have lives outside of this, too. Like, I have a young family. [Another hound handler] runs two businesses. We have things going on that we can’t always just drop what we’re doing. But we did, and at a cost financially, missing things at home that you don’t want to be missing,” George says. “So having more people available to drop what they’re doing and go out would help.”

New rule

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission recently approved a new rule that could soon grant George’s wish. But the rule is not without controversy. Many conservationists worry that training more hound handlers could put a strain on Washington’s cougar population and lead to catastrophic unintended consequences for the big cats.

In 2019, lawmakers directed the commission to create the new nonlethal cougar pursuit training pass rule. The rule would permit up to 50 people to train their dogs each year, with up to four immediate family members and a private landowner in tow, in specific geographic regions throughout the state. Hounds would be allowed to trail cougars’ scent and tree the cats. New pursuit training rules are also supposed to be drawn up for bobcats and black bears.

A 1996 voter initiative made it illegal to use hounds to hunt cougars in Washington, except in the case of attacks on livestock and pets or for public safety. The state says it needs more trained hound handlers and dogs so that it can capably respond to calls about these attacks.

“Part of the reason for needing to train on live [cougars] is so that it does happen in a humane manner. Because when a dog that is hardwired-DNA only gets to turn loose to do something once or twice a year, they are not under control and they are not calm. It will become inhumane to the animal that they’re pursuing,” Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Molly Linville, a rancher in Central Washington’s Palisades, said at the Jan. 29 commission meeting.

After lengthy oral public comments — mostly against the rule, many of which asked the commissioners to put off a decision for further study — some commissioners suggested taking a few months to tweak the language. Many other written comments supported the rule.

“This program, of course, isn’t just going to be pursuing problem animals. Most predators and most large carnivores never cause problems. Imagine if that wasn’t the case. So we’re going to be pursuing cats that aren’t problem cats and don’t really need that lesson, per say,” said Commissioner Lorna Smith, the former executive director of Western Wildlife Outreach.

Fish and Wildlife Capt. Jeff Wickersham would help enforce the new rule in southwestern Washington, where many tense cougar issues have popped up.

“It’s very obvious that there needs to be some very strict limits and controls on this. And I hear that loud and clear,” Wickersham said at the meeting.

Elusive cats, difficult study

Now that the rule is in place, there needs to be considerations for how it’s implemented, says Mark Elbroch, puma program director at Panthera, a wild cat conservation organization. He has studied cougars — also known as pumas, panthers or mountain lions — for nearly 20 years.

Elbroch, who supports the hound pursuit training, says there should be a list of requirements to participate in the program. For example, handlers could have a mentor. He says handlers who receive pursuit training passes should want to contribute a service to their communities, not just be in it for the hunt.

“Those people already exist in Washington. If we’re going to create a program, we want it done well. I’ll be the first to criticize it, if it’s done poorly,” he says.

It’s hard to know exactly how many cougars are in Washington. The cats are elusive and difficult to study. A lot is still unknown, which can complicate management and policy decisions. After long-term research, the Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates that Washington could have up to 2,100 cougars older than 18 months, the oldest age at which the cats start to live independently.