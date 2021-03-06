Zebra mussels on Marimo moss balls are causing an emergency in WA

“All of a sudden, my phone line started going off,” he said Thursday at noon. Anderson, who runs Fish and Wildlife's 10-person Aquatic Invasive Species Unit, says his life has been “chaos” since then.

Zebra mussels — fingernail-sized mollusks named for their striped shells — are benign in their native Black Sea and Caspian Sea ecosystems. But they are disastrous almost everywhere else. Since they were first discovered in the Great Lakes in 1986, these rapid-spawning animals have infested every watershed in the Lower 48 except the Columbia River Basin.



“There is no [chemical] way to get rid of them without destroying native species as well, so when they invade an area, it is presumably a permanent change,” says Dr. David Cowles, a biology professor at Walla Walla University, who has been keeping tabs on zebra mussels since their U.S. introduction.

They blanket lake bottoms, wreaking havoc on aquatic ecosystems and recreational activities such as fishing. They disrupt farms, drinking water and electricity by plugging electric and hydro utilities’ pipes, screens and filters. They even hamper shipping by covering hulls and piers, sometimes even infiltrating boats to the extent that their engines explode. They already cost U.S. taxpayers more than $1 billion in damage annually, and that excludes financial impacts to agriculture and the outdoors industry.

According to Stephen Phillips with the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission, the estimated annual costs of failing to prevent an invasion of these animals into the Pacific Northwest states and western Canadian provinces exceeds $500 million. Currently, states in the region spend $13.2 million a year on prevention efforts.

From Tuesday to Friday afternoon, zebra mussel sightings have popped up in Washington state, as well as Wyoming, Oregon, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, New York, Pennsylvania and Montana. “This has blown up,” Anderson says. A USGS employee said the agency has heard that at least 12 states have been affected as of Friday afternoon.

Anderson witnessed the devastation firsthand. After responding to a 2006 invasion in Lake Mead in Nevada, he returned to the lake in 2008. He discovered that cables on marina superstructures that had been less than an inch in diameter were so encased with mussels that they swelled to the width of tuna cans. “They reproduce, when I say exponentially, we're talking exponentially. I mean, beyond belief,” Anderson says. “When these things go, they go. It absolutely takes over everything.”

It took only seven years for the mussels to spread from the Great Lakes through the Mississippi River region. So Anderson knew the detection of the mussels at a Petco in Seattle would require a response where every second counts.

How did zebra mussels get here?

On Feb. 9, an aquatics department employee at a Petco store in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood noticed something concerning in a shipment of Betta Buddy Marimo Balls, an aquarium plant often used in betta fish habitats. “Almost every shipment of these moss balls that I have unpacked for the past two months has had mussels nestled in the moss balls,” the Petco employee wrote in an incident report verified by a USGS employee. When people change the water in their aquariums, they risk flushing zebra mussels or their eggs into the ecosystem, where they can proliferate.

The pet trade has long been identified as a possible source of invasive species in Washington state. One recent report identified 58% of fish species imported via pet stores as threats to Pacific Northwest ecosystems. Petco is part of a national voluntary network of pet stores, rescue centers and veterinary clinics called Don’t Let It Loose, which warns pet owners about inadvertently releasing invasive species into the wild. But Anderson says this detection was still a surprise.

When alerted to the issue Tuesday, Anderson reached out to Seattle-based Fish and Wildlife sergeant Eric Olsen, who got to the Petco store in 20 minutes.

When Olsen arrived, he found a mussel that appeared dead. Olsen then seized 56 moss balls and delivered them to Jesse Schultz, an environmental specialist in Olympia for a visual assessment. Pulling apart the samples, they found at least 12 more mussels that appeared to be dead.

“We need to continue as if they're alive because there could be velagers [microscopic larvae] or other things,” Anderson says. The state enacted a rapid response protocol, and sought out consultants Cameron Lange and Steve Wells to do secondary assessments that evening, as well as environmental DNA testing.

On Wednesday, the team thought the moss ball threat might still be isolated to Western states. But a follow-up alert from the USGS sent nationwide helped U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state officers elsewhere find zebra mussels in Petcos and PetSmarts as far away as Florida.

An hour later, Petco issued a nationwide recall of the moss balls and removed them from shelves; PetSmart did, too, Anderson says, though the company has not posted any recalls or press releases to its website as of Friday afternoon. The product’s three U.S. distributors have halted sales, turned over the moss balls they have in stock and are decontaminating their tanks.

An investigation found that the moss balls are wild-harvested in Ukraine, where zebra mussels are native; and have likely been distributed throughout the U.S. by two companies in Florida and one in Gardena, California. The mussel found in Seattle came from the California distributor.

Anderson says Petco has been responsive, and the agency is not pursuing enforcement against the company right now. Trafficking could be classified as a Class C felony.

“This was an inadvertent mistake,” Anderson said during a Friday media call.

“We are working closely with regulatory authorities, our vendor partners and our own veterinary staff on appropriate next steps, including proper handling and disposal of any affected product and proactively contacting our customers to provide information and resources on how to responsibly collect and dispose of them at home, if necessary,” said Petco’s Sarah Di Fede via email Thursday.

Local Petco store employees declined to comment.

The silver lining, Anderson says, is that the incident has created a lot of dialogue between the state and Petco that wasn’t previously in place, setting up avenues for responsiveness in the future.

“You would never have seen this response to a species that isn't as high risk as zebra mussels. People are scared about this [and] very concerned when you have national chains like Petco and PetSmart who are pulling the product off the shelf willingly so quickly. It's just an indicator of the risks that we face with this species,” says the state Fish and Wildlife Department’s Allen Pleus.

It’s unclear how many moss balls have been sold in Washington state, but Bush says the department has learned that the California distributor said it has been shipping about 100,000 moss balls nationally every two weeks for months, if not years. It’s unclear when mussels started showing up in the products. “We have an untold number of potentially contaminated Marimo balls out into the world,” says Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council.

With all shipments of the moss balls stopped, WDFW and its partners are focusing on consumer outreach.

“We have to assume that there's millions of them out there. And we're not gonna be able to round up millions of them [ourselves],” Anderson says.

They’re developing protocols for disposal of the moss balls for consumers able to bring them back to Petcos and Petsmarts; and trying to spread the word about how to neutralize them at home, either by boiling or freezing them.

Walla Walla University’s Cowles called his local Petco to warn them about the issue, and visited his local Petsmart to purchase its brand of moss balls on Thursday. Examining them under a dissecting microscope, he found baby mussels approximately 1.25 to 1.5 millimeters long.

“It took some careful picking through the moss balls … to find them,” he says, noting that both Petco and PetSmart were very receptive to him when he explained the problem as a member of the public.