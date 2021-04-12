The small teams that monitor each of the dozen or so sites go into the field once every two to four weeks during the pandemic while masked and distanced. Woodland Park Zoo averages 75 volunteers each year, Remine says; about 40% of them are returning volunteers. This particular team, says its volunteer team leader Maya Klem, visited its assigned site every two weeks since the beginning of February.

Even before the pandemic, community science programs filled huge gaps in the state’s ability to monitor highly sensitive, diverse species. Amphibians are already threatened by a host of things, including habitat loss and climate change. As those threats worsen, being able to keep track of the losses — or anticipate them in time to head them off — will become only more valuable.

Monitoring is more than a walk in the park

During each visit, the team travels clockwise around the perimeter of the site’s beaver-dammed pond, examining plants and roots hanging off into the water — places where the egg sacs (which can range in size from a pinhead to a golf ball) are most likely to adhere.

They use a survey protocol adapted from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Oregon spotted frog surveys. “Protocols in other parts of the country rely on people reporting amphibian calls that they hear, but our salamanders and newts don’t make any noise,” Remine says. Volunteers log physical descriptions of the egg sacs, their GPS locations and other relevant information before taking photographs of them and submitting them to iNaturalist, a species identification database.

With Tarroh in waders deep in the water, everyone else serves as extra eyes. They carry a motley set of tools, both pedestrian and exotic. Christine Stephens carries a pencil and log sheet, while others tote aquascopes that help them see underwater through surface glare. Neon yellow skunk cabbage striped with early-spring morning sunlight surrounds them. “They’re a sign of spring,” says Klem, who has a skunk cabbage tattoo and spent her childhood looking for frogs, salamanders and other amphibians just north of Seattle.

Klem carries ropes in case they need to pull anyone out of the pond’s deep muck. "They're still in the plastic — in fact I don't think they've ever been used by anyone in the program," she says. Everyone else laughs and knocks on nearby trees for luck.

Volunteers crawl under downed branches, over slippery rocks, and become intimately acquainted with which mud pits to avoid if they want to come out with their waders still attached. “There’s a certain Lord of the Rings-ness to it,” says outdoors writer Diane Rudholm, slogging through the mud.

Sarah Portugal, a first-year program volunteer who is studying biology in college, likes doing hands-on work in nature. “Most of what I've done has been more in a controlled setting,” Portugal says. “I think this is more unexpected — you go in not really knowing what you're gonna find."