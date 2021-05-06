In Seattle, the pandemic separates pets from owners — but there’s help

Those numbers have only increased during the pandemic, with Seattleites waiting months to adopt pets and searching as far as Mexico. Since May 2020, the Seattle Humane Society alone reported 1,527 pet adoptions.

But while many Seattleites were welcoming a new “family” member to help soothe pandemic anxiety, others struggled to care for them during the accompanying financial crisis — and many had to give them up.

"The pandemic has created a greater divide between those that can afford pets and those that just can't anymore," says Jme Thomas, executive director of the Motley Zoo animal shelter. Of the 4.6% of Seattleites who remain unemployed, approximately 63% are pet owners who now potentially face large veterinary bills. According to Dr. Debra Nicholson from Rainier Beach Vet Hospital, treating an animal with IV fluids can cost up to $200 a day. Similar services at BluePearl Vet Hospital can be up to $1,000 a day.

Molly Quinn lost her three part-time jobs in different coffee shops during the pandemic. Like others, she struggled to obtain unemployment benefits through the congested government system. In September 2020, Quinn discovered her 7-week-old puppy, Korra, had contracted canine parvovirus, a highly infectious disease so commonly fatal that veterinarians nickname it “the puppy killer.”

After spending $5,000 for six days of treatment at Blue Pearl, Quinn learned Korra needed to be in the hospital for an additional 2½ weeks, at a cost of $16,000. Quinn couldn’t afford the expense, but she felt trapped. Hospitalized puppies have a 90% chance of survival versus a 70% survival rate for those treated with outpatient care.

Korra and Molly Quinn, shortly after Korra’s adoption. (Molly Quinn)

"I didn't like the thought of having to choose between a financial situation or my dog's life," she says.

But Quinn and Korra caught a lucky break. To help pet owners like Quinn, the Seattle Humane Society has been working throughout the pandemic with private and nonprofit vets to secure multiple resources for the pet community. The Pet Owner Assistance Fund, SPOT (Supporting Pet Owners in Transition) and Home to Home are all programs aimed at helping pet owners case by case. Though some programs existed before the coronavirus outbreak, the Pet Owner Assistance Fund was created specifically to help pet owners in need through the pandemic.