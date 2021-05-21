Sniffing out truffles in Washington’s woods

But all those smells — undetectable to the human sniffer, or at least this allergy-suffering reporter — don’t matter to Lolo, a Lagotto Romagnolo. The Italian dog is hot on the hunt for black truffles.

“They’re often called Oregon black truffles, but we have quite a lot of them in Washington. They just beat us to the naming,” says Alana McGee.

Besides truffles, just about the only other scent the dog cares about is the bag of steak and chicken that Lolo’s human, McGee, carries in her pocket. The tasty morsels are dolled out as a reward each time Lolo sniffs out the fruity truffles, sometimes buried a foot underground.

It’s Lolo’s ninth birthday — hence, the steak.

“Last week my husband accidentally overcooked some tri-tip, so I cut some of it up for the dogs. They were pumped,” McGee says. “They actually work better for higher value treats. I’ve realized that they prefer steak, but I can’t do that every day.”

To get that steak, Lolo runs from truffle to truffle. To the untrained human eye, it appears she’s picking spots of grass or dirt beneath branches at random. But it’s taken years of training for Lolo to become so proficient at hunting down the fruity, floral-smelling fungi — she even finds one the size of a pea several inches underground.

“At this location the other week, she found one that was over a foot-and-a-half down,” McGee says.

Lolo taps her nose to the dirt and backs up. Often she’ll start to furiously scratch at the ground as McGee runs to catch up.

“Oh, right there? Hold on. Wait, please, wait. Where? Can you show us?” McGee calls to Lolo as she starts to dig.

McGee ferrets through the dirt until she finds Lolo’s treasure. She plunks the mud-covered fungus into a woven basket and repacks the dirt and grass. If she’s not fast enough, Lolo grows impatient, whining for her steak, sometimes trotting off in search of her next hidden gem.

Or, as McGee sits next to Lolo, a moment too late: “The problem with Lolo is if we don’t stay with her, she does that, which is eat them.”

Lagotto Romagnolo dogs have been used for truffle harvesting for hundreds of years in northern Italy. But, with a focus on training fundamentals, McGee says any dog, from Chihuahuas to huskies to Great Danes, can learn to sniff out the fungi. As a part of her business, Truffle Dog Company, she’s trained them all (and their humans) to search for truffles.

A Northwest delicacy

In the Northwest, truffles smell good not only to people and dogs; many animals also scarf on the delicacies. Wildlife such as deer, bear and squirrels spread the truffle spores around Douglas fir forests after they’re finished digesting.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station documented more than 350 truffle species in the Northwest, including Northern California and parts of Idaho and British Columbia. The researchers say this region grows more types of truffles than any other place on the planet, except Australia. Some species are considered sensitive. People don’t eat many of the truffles that grow here.

“The Pacific Northwest has been a hotbed of evolution for the development of truffle fungi,” wrote Randy Molina, a retired botanist, in a newsletter after his 2009 report was newly published.

For culinary truffles, people may be most familiar with Italian white truffles or French or Périgord black truffles, delicacies that can fetch exorbitant prices per pound.

Three types of truffles are used for cooking in the Northwest: white, black and, less often, brown.