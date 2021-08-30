Inside the latest Indigenous push to stop a massive copper mine

The Pedro Bay Corp., an Alaska Native village corporation that manages the resources in and around the tiny village of Pedro Bay, is poised to place a swath of land four-fifths the size of Seattle out of reach of development for good. The agreement would prohibit industrial development on an important corridor for the open-pit copper and gold mine’s operations. At the same time, it has been welcomed as a win for Indigenous activists who view the 12.5-square-mile mine site and all the industrial trappings that would come with it as an existential threat to Bristol Bay’s salmon and people.

Alannah Hurley, a Yup’ik woman who grew up along the bay, is executive director of the United Tribes of Bristol Bay, a consortium of 15 tribal governments representing 80% of the region’s residents. Hurley celebrated the Pedro Bay Corp.’s decision to sell the development rights on more than 68 square miles of its land to conservation organizations.

“We were overjoyed at the news that a village corporation was taking steps to ensure that their lands were going to be protected,” she says. “But we're also still remaining extremely vigilant.”

If it is built, Pebble Mine would draw on an enormous deposit of copper and gold at the headwaters of two of Bristol Bay’s major salmon rivers. The project faces plenty of hurdles, many of which have been erected by the region’s Indigenous peoples.

One notable obstacle was left behind by the Trump administration. Last November, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied a critical permit sought by the mine’s developer, Pebble Limited Partnership. The company has appealed that denial, which would prevent the project from going forward.

For Seattle’s fishing industry and the Pacific Northwest economy, the stakes are high for any development that threatens Bristol Bay’s $2.2 billion fishing industry. Washington residents hold nearly one-third of the commercial fishing permits in Bristol Bay. Many of the fishing vessels in its waters are built or maintained here. And dozens of Washington seafood businesses rely on the region’s fisheries, drawing $105.3 million a year to the state — even more than Alaska’s earnings, based on 2016 data.

As proposed, the Pebble Mine would operate for 20 years, processing 180,000 tons of material a day. The Army Corps estimates the project would affect almost 5 square miles of wetlands and 9 miles of salmon-spawning streams but concluded last year that impacts to salmon would be minimal, a point disputed by former regulators, scientists, and a 2014 Environmental Protection Agency assessment. The project would pave the way for more development once roads, a power plant and a port are built in a now largely undeveloped place.

“If it were not for the Native people who live in Bristol Bay, who rely on Bristol Bay, and who have thrived in Bristol Bay since time immemorial, this mine would have been built 12 years ago,” says Matt Newman, a Native American Rights Fund attorney based in Anchorage. “It has been a remarkable resolve of the tribes and the local people in Bristol Bay who have kept these headwaters in their natural state all the way up to today.”

The northeastern shores of Lake Iliamna, Alaska’s largest lake, are the traditional lands of the Dena’ina Athabascan people, one of the Indigenous groups represented in the Pedro Bay Corp. For them and many of the other Indigenous peoples in the region, salmon is central to their way of life. That long-standing connection is reflected in the 90% support among Pedro Bay Corp. shareholders for the recent conservation deal, which would ensure the lake’s shores will not host a two-lane, 82-mile-long gravel road and adjacent natural gas pipeline serving the Pebble Mine.

The conservation deal, brokered with the nonprofits Bristol Bay Heritage Land Trust and Washington, D.C.-based Conservation Fund, would set aside more than 68 square miles — nearly half of Pedro Bay Corp.’s lands — to protect salmon habitat and, in doing so, block the road and pipeline to a proposed port on Cook Inlet.

The threat of the mine was certainly a consideration when the Pedro Bay Corp. approached the Bristol Bay Heritage Land Trust in 2017, just as the Pebble Mine was gaining fresh momentum under the new extraction-friendly Trump administration, says Tim Troll, executive director of the land trust. At the time, the corporation and the conservation groups had just finalized a different agreement protecting more than 21 square miles of salmon and freshwater seal habitat on islands in Lake Iliamna.

But Troll says his motive for pursuing a second land deal with the Pedro Bay Corp. was primarily due to the lack of protections for Lake Iliamna salmon. The lake has been responsible for roughly 20% of Bristol Bay’s sockeye over the past two decades. The northeast corner in particular is a sockeye-producing powerhouse, and an emerging body of genetic research has revealed unique differences in these salmon, further adding to the appeal of protecting the lake and the rivers feeding it. With a potential mining road in the mix, Troll recalls, “it was certainly this aha! moment.”

The deal is still contingent on the nonprofits raising $20 million by the end of 2022 to compensate the native corporation for not developing its lands. As a corporation, the company has to balance the needs of all its Alaska Native shareholders — both those people still relying on the land for subsistence and those who may have moved away or inherited their shares. “So if this works out, hopefully, the corporation will have long-term financial stability,” Troll says.

That economic tension is very real in this region, which is sparsely populated with people but rich in wetlands and wildlife, including bear and moose. Troll acknowledges how tempting the Pebble Partnership’s proposition to bring jobs there might be. It’s also a point the company emphasizes.

“We have seen support grow in the communities closest to the project as people saw what employment from a mine could look like,” says Mike Heatwole, a spokesperson for Pebble Limited Partnership, the U.S. subsidiary of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Northern Dynasty Minerals, which hopes to develop the mine.

“The Bristol Bay region, especially the communities around Iliamna Lake, faces significant economic challenges with a high cost of living and few year-round employment opportunities,” Heatwole continues. “We have long held that Pebble could make a significant contribution to the region’s economy.” The company estimates that operating the mine will create about 850 full-time jobs, with a thousand or so more during construction.