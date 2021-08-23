Searching for clues to climate change at the bottom of the world

“The Southern Hemisphere is very understudied compared to the Northern Hemisphere,” Buma said.

Climate change likely impacts trees at the top of the world differently from those at the bottom. The Northern Hemisphere is dominated by large, dry land masses, such as Russia and North America, whereas the Southern Hemisphere is dominated by oceans.

The scientists pitched the idea of an expedition to find the southernmost tree to the National Geographic Society, which agreed to sponsor a team of a dozen scientists along with the Universidad des Magallanes in Chile. The researchers studied everything from the southernmost tree to invasive species, birds and possible ancient human settlement.

This story was originally published at Oregon Public Broadcasting on Aug. 5, 2021.

The first part of their expedition was simple. Satellite imagery showed the southernmost tree was likely on Cape Horn at the bottom of South America. But once they got there, Holz said nothing could have prepared them for the conditions.

Winds were so strong and so constant that unsheltered vegetation grew sideways. They think ice crystals in the wind slice new buds, so only growth on the sheltered side of plants survive.

In some spots the team had to literally walk on top of trees to get around.

“Sometimes you would ... step on a branch and you thought it would hold and you would go all the way down to your hips or even to your chest. And then up again. Especially with heavy backpacks,” Holz said.

Walking wasn’t the only problem. Cape Horn is one of the most hazardous shipping routes in the world. There are the high winds, strong currents, icebergs and even waves known as greybeards, long, powerful waves that grow enormous as they travel around the world, unbroken by land.

Holz said just hauling supplies off their boat was hazardous: “For a couple of days we just had pasta but no sauce, because that was in a different box. And it was so risky to get in and out,” he said.

To be certain they found the actual southernmost tree, the team had to check the sea cliffs. That meant hiring a local chef who owned a 65-foot wooden boat. He let them know midvoyage that he had never actually rounded Cape Horn before.

Holz said they chose a relatively calm day.

“That said, I was really dizzy,” he said. “And then looking via binoculars trying to find the actual tree ... we didn’t find anything, luckily, because otherwise we would have to climb down, rappel down and basically sample it.”

Rappelling down a sea cliff in winds of 40 mph or more was not something they wanted to do, although a professional climber was part of the expedition. During their six-day stay, they experienced winds of more than 85 mph and lost two tents.

But by using GPS and walking a grid, the scientists did eventually identify the southernmost tree. It was a Magellan’s beech and was actually among a small clump of seven trees south of the island’s main forest.