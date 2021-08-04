Washington tribe calls on Seattle City Light to remove the Gorge Dam

Scott Schuyler’s family left their Skagit Valley homeland before he was born, in search of economic opportunity. The state of Washington had said it was illegal for them to fish in the Skagit. The tribe’s treaty-protected fishing rights had yet to be adjudicated, and state law forbade the practice.

Following the “Fish Wars” of the early 1970s, when Indigenous activists successfully fought for their fishing rights, the 1974 federal Boldt Decision affirmed the tribes’ treaty rights to 50% of the harvest in their “usual and accustomed grounds.” Schuyler’s family returned to the valley, and he reconnected with his culture and became a fisherman. “I knew immediately that this is who we’re supposed to be, who I am and who I will always be,” Schuyler said.

As he explored his ancestral homeland, Schuyler visited the upper Skagit River Valley, where he encountered the Gorge Dam. When the city of Seattle decided to dam the Skagit River in the early 1900s, it chose a sacred area known as “The Valley of the Spirits” without consulting the Upper Skagit, who at the time were fighting for their survival. “You look throughout the world’s cultures,” Schuyler said, “when they have their individual stories in their culture of how life began, this is it for us. I can’t explain the emotions of seeing this historic wrong, and the hurt.”

Now, thanks to the federal dam license renewal process, the Upper Skagit have an opportunity to push Seattle City Light to right that wrong by taking down the Gorge Dam. The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe is asking Seattle to conduct an official removal assessment for the dam, which has dewatered parts of a three-mile stretch in the Valley of the Spirits. Schuyler is leading the tribe’s effort. “There’s over 100 years of the river dewatered that five generations of Upper Skagit had to endure,” Schuyler said. “We don’t see the river flowing. There’s an eerie quiet that’s unnatural to us. You don’t have the sounds of the river singing.”

This story was originally published at High Country News on July 16, 2021.

The Upper Skagit believe the declines among the river’s once-abundant fish — the bull trout, chinook salmon and steelhead that once thrived here — are primarily a result of the Gorge Dam, which blocks fish from reaching miles of historic salmon habitat upstream and prevents the downstream passage of wood, gravel and sediment that are essential for the fish. The dam has also inundated a culturally significant area. “If you do this assessment, and if you remove one of these dams, well, you immediately take away all these harms for at least a portion of the watershed,” Schuyler said.

The Upper Skagit share federally reserved treaty rights to co-manage the Skagit River with the Swinomish Tribe, the Sauk-Suiattle Tribe and the state of Washington. The tribes must be consulted and their issues and interests taken into consideration as part of the relicensing process. But their consent is not required, nor can they insist that a study be completed. For the dam removal assessment to happen, Seattle City Light must grant the Upper Skagit’s request — which it has denied, even though the city has championed tribal rights in other contexts — or Federal Energy Regulatory Commission itself could mandate the study. Failing that, the Upper Skagit can file suit in U.S. Diistrict Court to attempt to have the assessment carried out.