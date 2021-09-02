Nonprofit finds hope against wildfires with unexpected ally: charcoal

The consensus among scientists is that trees in the Methow Valley need to be removed much faster than is now being done. State and federal governments are enthusiastic about doing this — at least on paper. They call this “forest health treatment,” which typically involves leaving bigger trees standing while cutting and piling up the smaller ones into slash piles that are burned in the winter. But the rate of this thinning depends on government funding, and although agencies no longer follow the 10 o’clock rule, a ballooning portion of agency budgets are still directed toward firefighting, leaving little left over for restoration.

“I’ve become really impatient about the pace and scale of those [forest health] treatments,” says Susan Prichard, a Methow Valley resident and fire ecologist at the University of Washington. “A good portion of that work is being done by wildfires themselves.”

Prichard is a lead author of a set of three articles released in August in the scientific journal Ecological Applications. In a review of literature on the subject of wildfire management, dozens of collaborating scientists affirmed that forests need to be thinned and that low-intensity fires need to be reintroduced in prescribed burns.

Of the watershed surrounding the Methow Valley, 84% is federally owned; you can’t drive far without being welcomed into one national forest or another. About 5% is state owned. For the people who live on private property, decades of forest management practices, largely beyond their control, now threaten their livelihoods and property.

A January 2019 article in the Methow Valley News about the valley’s risk for fire damage spurred Gina McCoy to think about what they could do. The fact that she was sitting at home with two sprained ankles during ski season helped her thought process. She knew the density of the forests was the prevailing issue, so she ordered a textbook on biomass processing and started figuring out what could best help their area.

Instead of starting a business by looking at the landscape and asking what it could do for them, the McCoys began by asking what they could do for the land. It was natural for them to take this approach: Both had long careers in landscape ecology and were used to thinking about problems on a watershed scale. They met in the 1980s, when Gina went to work for the Yakama Nation a month after Tom did. He was a wildlife manager; she was a watershed manager. Her last job before retirement was as a fluvial engineer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and his was as the manager of the 34,600-acre Methow Wildlife Area. In that job, Tom saw firsthand what fire suppression had done to the landscape and how much thinning was required.

The economic landscape

A major impediment to thinning is the low value of small-diameter trees in the commercial timber market. And the Methow Valley doesn’t have a mill. To be turned into a useful product, small trees need to be trucked to the nearest mill, in Kettle Falls, about 150 miles away. Economically, the math doesn’t work. Loggers would spend about twice as much money harvesting and transporting timber as they would earn.

This prevents forest restoration from occurring quickly, a point that the state Department of Natural Resources explicitly tried to address in its 20-Year Forest Health Strategic Plan. The agency hopes to stimulate private investment in new products made from forest-thinning byproducts, and biochar projects are just one of several possibilities. For example, Vaagen Timbers, a mill in northeast Washington, is using remnants from thinning the Colville National Forest to create cross-laminated timber, which can replace steel and concrete in constructing offices and apartments.

“The more opportunity there is to create value-added products from what is right now essentially a waste material, the more it’s going to improve conditions on the ground, reduce the risk of these catastrophic wildfires, and better prepare the forest for drought,” says Andrew Spaeth, a Department of Natural Resources environmental planner who helped write the 20-year plan.