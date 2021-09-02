One of the most polluted sites in WA is being targeted for development

The 15-year development plan is divided into three, roughly five-year phases. Phase 1 is the site’s northwest corner with a pedestrian-oriented main street, including wine shops, restaurants, event spaces and apartments. Phase 2 is intended for light industrial use on the site’s northeast corner. Phase 3 would be corporate buildings on the southern half, replacing the Dirtfish Rally School.

In April 2020, the venture submitted a draft environmental impact study report to the city, which predicted full development of the site would result in 228 to 304 people living in that area by 2032, with 1,570 to 3,410 people being employed there.

So far, the project has not nailed down any assured tenants, since a development schedule is still up in the air, Sroufe said. Also, a budget for developing Phase 1 is in flux, he added.

The environmental impact study says there are no known or suspected contamination in Phase 1, t there are problems in the other two parts. The report zeroed in on Phase 3, noting it holds PCB-containing transformers, a huge diesel tank and boiler ash being used as filler material in parts of the ground. Boiler ash frequently contains metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. All have toxic qualities.

The city government has begun receiving public comments on the draft report, which are supposed to be addressed in the final report.

The Department of Ecology provided feedback in a July 9, 2020, letter to the city that noted the sawmill site is on the state’s Confirmed and Suspected Contaminated Sites list. It also said the department disagreed with the report’s conclusions that there are no known or suspected contaminants in Phase 1. Overall, the sawmill site holds underground petroleum tanks, PCB-containing transformers and subterranean pentachlorophenol left over from lumber preservation, the state letter said. Toxic dioxins and furans from plywood processing are also likely in the ground, it added.

The project needs extensive environmental investigations of the soils, surface water and groundwater, the Ecology Department letter said. The state also is not sure whether the city of Snoqualmie has enough water rights to serve homes and businesses in the sawmill area, the letter said.

The King County Permitting Division, in a July 13, 2020 feedback letter, said more information is needed on creosote in stored logs and In chemicals seeping toward Borst Lake. With more people living and working in the sawmill area, that increases the likely numbers of people visiting the lake, the county letter said.

A second King County letter from the Department of Natural Resources and Parks said the developers need better archaeological research on the Japanese American history at the site.

The citizens group’s hired scientific consultant — Practical Environmental Solutions of East Wenatchee — also called for more environmental investigations and remedial work before construction begins.

“There is a huge amount of work to prepare this property for development. Minimizing that investment and the huge work that it will require would be a grave mistake,” Practical Environmental Solutions wrote. “It would be naive to assume without any investigation there is no contamination in Planning Area 1.” Sroufe and Larson acknowledged that development is impossible without first doing environmental cleanup.

“It’s in our vested interest to make it a clean site. … We’re not pretending it’s a clean site,” Sroufe said. Larson added: “Development is what will clean up the site. … Why would Steve Rimmer or someone expose themselves to potentially costly lawsuits?”

One lawsuit has already been filed. On Feb. 26, 2021, the Waste Action Project of Seattle organization filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle against the site’s owners and developers.

Still in its preliminary stages, the lawsuit seeks a judgment that the owners and developers have violated the U.S. Clean Water Act by not tracking and dealing with rain falling on the area, soaking into the ground, becoming polluted with toxic materials and seeping toward the Snoqualmie River. In addition to federal fines, the Waste Action Project is trying to force the developers to deal with the underground pollution.