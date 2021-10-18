The carbon fight’s mundane frontier: Retrofitting homes and buildings

The 1944 house in Portland’s Cully neighborhood had no insulation, and the family had to plug in an array of space heaters to stay warm in winter. And relying on a window air conditioning unit in summer drove the family’s electric bills to between $300 and $400 per month. Plus, after Ramos injured his hand at his job at a recycling facility in 2019, he underwent four surgeries and physical therapy, often spending time at home and using even more electricity.

Thanks to funding from the Energy Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit organization funded by Oregon taxpayers, the Ramoses’ home was upgraded with an electric heat pump and weatherization last year at no cost to the family. The public investment cut the Ramoses’ monthly electric bills by half and improved their lives.

This report is part of InvestigateWest’s yearlong reporting initiative Getting to Zero: Decarbonizing Cascadia. That work is supported in part by the Fund for Investigative Journalism.

“The heat pump system works like a charm,” says Ramos. “It keeps us very warm during the winter and cool during the summer, which I truly believe helped speed up my recovery.”

A new Portland program, the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund, is funding these kinds of residential upgrades, and is one of several efforts to expand and accelerate improvements to existing homes and businesses that generate a growing share of climate-warming pollution in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. The fund, which awarded its first grants this year, focuses on equity for low-income residents and communities of color.

Grants, rebates and other incentives help to upgrade individual homes and buildings case by case. But can programs like the one that assisted Ramos make a meaningful difference in significantly reducing the region’s carbon emissions? It is a question of scope, money and pace.

Making buildings efficient is crucial to Cascadia’s goal of getting off fossil fuels — in other words, decarbonizing. Often overlooked, buildings are second only to transportation as a source of greenhouse gases in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. Residential and commercial buildings account for about 27% of carbon emission in Washington, and about 21% of Oregon’s total carbon pollution. British Columbia reports that “buildings and community” produce about 21% of the province’s climate emissions.

And in Cascadia’s cities, especially those with robust transit systems, buildings top the list of climate offenders. Largely because natural gas is popular for heating and cooking, building emissions are increasing rapidly; in Washington, emissions from buildings were up 51% from 1990 to 2015. And it is estimated that buildings in Vancouver, British Columbia, release nearly 60% of that city’s carbon pollution.

Switching from gas- and oil-fired furnaces to electric heat pumps, or from inefficient electric baseboard heaters, as the Ramoses did, is critical to turning that trend around. This progress, however, depends on concurrent efforts to develop renewable sources of electricity, such as wind and solar, as InvestigateWest reported in April.

In Washington, regulators are setting standards to clean up commercial buildings. A program, rolling out under the state’s 2019 Clean Buildings Standards law, sets efficiency standards to drive businesses to make efficient upgrades that should pay for themselves. While some cities, such as New York City, have mandatory energy efficiency standards, Washington’s is the first statewide program of its kind in the United States.

Innovative policies will be crucial to increasing the pace of electrification, cutting the cost of retrofits and ensuring that the financial burdens of this energy transition are distributed equitably. Business-as-usual approaches will not allow Cascadia to achieve its carbon reduction goals.

For Washington to be on track for its net-zero climate goal — a vow to release no more greenhouse gas in 2050 than it captures — natural gas use in buildings must decline 14% by 2030. Today, however, residential gas use is actually increasing. In March, British Columbia announced sector-based targets needed to meet its 2030 climate goals, with “buildings and community” requiring the largest reductions: emission levels 59% to 64% less than in 2007.

Meeting these targets means mobilizing tens of billions of dollars. Bruce Manclark, an energy consultant with Austin, Texas–based consulting firm CLEAResult, has studied ways to boost energy efficiency for decades. Manclark estimates that converting Seattle’s gas-heated homes to electric would cost more than $3.2 billion.

To achieve that scale of investment, says Manclark, Cascadia must move beyond a “piecemeal” approach that relies primarily on utility-based incentives and rebates to spur change. “Most of them have been well-managed and have solid results. But that’s kind of going the onesie-twosie approach,” says Manclark.

In other words, sticking with the status quo will take decades, time that Cascadia doesn’t have if it hopes to address the region’s climate-fueled wildfires, drought and heat waves — and further climate chaos worldwide.