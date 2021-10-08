Disaster preparedness takes center stage for Seattle volunteer group

There are 66 volunteer-manned hubs across Seattle neighborhoods in anticipation of a crisis, and dozens more designated unmanned hubs where people are likely to meet. About 120 people are on the hub captain’s distribution email list, and 1,700 people receive the general hub newsletter.

For about the past six years, the hubs have hosted an annual field exercise to streamline how each will assist people through problems liable to happen in a disaster and all communications are down. A major earthquake along the Seattle Fault would result in building collapses and large fires that cause mass casualties — the kind emergency services would prioritize. What the hubs practice for is, mostly, how to help everyone else.

“When the earth shakes, your neighbor is going to be your first responder,” says Hutton of the Office of Emergency Management.

At the field exercise, hub volunteers recruited family, friends and strangers to act out hundreds of scenarios they might encounter in the days after an earthquake. Between 30 and 35 actors went through about 225 scenarios over three hours with about 25 hub volunteers, as dozens of community members wandered through the event with interest.

Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs Network co-founder Cindi Barker appeared to delight in finding new ways to test the volunteers. “By George, our volunteers are here. … Let’s throw a bunch of people at it and see if we can break it,” says Barker, who organized the event.

Actors were met by Deborah Witmer — a vulnerable populations planning coordinator with the city who previously worked as a theater stagehand — who gave them scenarios, such as requesting help for a partner experiencing a medical emergency or offering use of a meat smoker to anyone with spoiling meat.

The actors strode up to a volunteer greeter, who directed them to a tent where people could handle their theoretical problem. From there, they pingponged between information services, volunteer coordination, medical and other stations where they pretended to offer spare supplies, seek out medical help, share updates on emergency management operations and fill out forms with ad libbed information. A handful of them ended up sending messages to or from the city through volunteer ham radio operators at the Seattle Auxiliary Communications Service table.

Some scenarios barely required relaying a message; the most audacious asked volunteers to figure out what to do when firefighters told them their stations were possibly in the path of a landslide or to help a bus full of stranded kids from Issaquah call home. Actors ranged from middle-school-aged Scouts and firefighters to hub volunteers and Jefferson Park recreators who happened upon the excitement at random and gave improv a go.