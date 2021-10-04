In Vancouver’s quest to be the ‘greenest city,’ a cautionary tale

“There were a lot of myths created around the fact that people would have to pay exorbitant amounts for food cooked on a barbecue or grill,” said Ian Bruce, director of science and policy at the David Suzuki Foundation, a Canadian environmental nonprofit.

The new building rules finally passed in 2018 — but the city isn’t requiring new buildings to go carbon neutral until 2030. What’s more, the city has struggled to retrofit existing buildings with the financial support available from the provincial and federal governments and a supplementary $2 million program for Vancouver residents that Reimer cobbled together.

“We didn’t even get into the double digits in terms of the number of people who applied for that money,” Reimer said. She chalks up the failure partly to Vancouver’s high cost of living. “When you’re paying $1.5 million for a single-family home, nobody’s really thinking about energy,” she said.

The end result: Emissions from existing buildings have been cut by just 9%, far short of the mark. New buildings, meanwhile, are producing the equivalent of about 11 kilograms of carbon dioxide per square meter (2.25 pounds per square foot). That’s a steep drop of 43%, but still quite a ways from carbon neutral.

Encountering obstacles, far and near

Despite the struggles, many of those involved in the “Greenest City” effort are proud of its legacy.

“‘Greenest City’ was a massive deadlift,” Reimer said. “Like lifting 10,000 pounds in a standing jerk.” Before the plan was released, she pointed out, the city had little data to determine how green it was, and so most of the goals were essentially well-informed guesswork. “You can tell: They’re pretty round numbers,” she said.

And for most of the decade, the city was swimming upstream. From 2006 to 2015, Canada’s prime minister was Stephen Harper of the Conservative Party, who hails from Alberta. Harper ramped up the extraction of oil from the country’s tar sands and — in a move that presaged President Donald Trump’s exit from the Paris climate agreement — withdrew Canada from the accord’s predecessor, the Kyoto Protocol.

“It was really like pushing a rock uphill to try to get any support from them — financial support or policy support,” Johnston said.

Even after Justin Trudeau of the Liberal Party replaced Harper, the federal government OK’d and later purchased a project to increase the capacity of the Trans Mountain pipeline from Edmonton to just outside Vancouver. The project threatens to expand tanker traffic past Vancouver’s waterfront by at least sevenfold.

Robertson and other mayors in British Columbia waged a loud campaign against the pipeline expansion, and the city joined other local governments and First Nations tribes in challenging the project in court. (Construction is still in progress, despite resistance from First Nations and activists.)