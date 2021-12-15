Lessons from a year of reporting on climate solutions in the PNW

Meanwhile, across the dewy-green region north of California, supposedly eco-friendly governments of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia that failed to fulfill climate promises for a decade have once again pledged to do better. But planet-warming emissions just keep increasing, according to analysis of the latest data by InvestigateWest for the series “Getting to Zero: Decarbonizing Cascadia.”

And yet there is hope. The climate news coming out of British Columbia and the U.S. Pacific Northwest — “Cascadia” to many — is decidedly positive in three important ways, as the yearlong Getting To Zero series demonstrated:

Cascadia has in its possession or within its reach all the technological firepower needed to go carbon neutral by midcentury. If not sooner.

The economics of carbon-free living have fallen into place. Renewable solar and wind power now typically costs less than fossil-fuel alternatives. This is also largely true across North America and beyond.

In British Columbia, Premier John Horgan’s government detailed policies to nearly double climate-protection efforts. And the Oregon and Washington legislatures passed their most concrete plans to date to rein in climate-wrecking greenhouse gases.

“This legislative session seems like a new beginning,” said Darcy Nonemacher, lobbyist for the Washington Environmental Council, a coalition of the state’s biggest environmental groups.

None of that ensures that the region known for its pro-environment leanings will actually get the job done. All three governments have failed to meet previous promises. Much work remains.

And yet, “This region still has an extraordinary opportunity,” said KC Golden, a longtime Seattle-based climate campaigner and board director at international climate group 350.org. “Day by day, we keep making progress.”

The lessons emerging here can translate to other regions. Reporters at InvestigateWest and news partners Grist, Crosscut, The Tyee, Jefferson Public Radio and the South Seattle Emerald interviewed more than 200 people, including energy and policy experts, utilities officials, economists, community and labor activists, environmentalists, tribal officials, fossil fuel lobbyists and more.

The journalists sussed out what it will take for the region to transition to a fully climate-friendly economy. It turns out that — viewed through that lens — the news is pretty encouraging. Here are the takeaway messages about what’s available and required to carry out the energy transformation: