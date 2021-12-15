Swinomish Tribe wants to resurrect U.S. clam gardening

Producing more clams is one goal, but in these projects, Hatch said, the community connection is vastly more important than the food itself. People are passionate about these projects because they are about reasserting rights, reaffirming people's cultural identity to place,and acknowledging Indigenous peoples' roles in shaping and modifying ecosystems over thousands of years, Hatch said.

Williams thinks the garden could fundamentally change Swinomish lifestyles. A lot of current clam harvesting in the area is done by commercial operations, but community members want to use the garden for education and subsistence harvest. “The ability for us to have this space to gather on the beach again, and share these stories and just be back to our way of life on the beach, I think, is going to impact our people in a larger way than they can anticipate today,” he said.

Swinomish tribal members from Washington state participate in a clam garden restoration in British Columbia. (Courtesy of Swinish Indian Tribal Community)

Getting things started

When the Swinomish decided to explore where to put a garden, Greiner said, a project team put together a technical advisory board. Based on insights from the board, the team looked for places that include benefits like easy access to where people live, high current flow, and juvenile clams already present; and then focused on locations where a garden would be minimally interruptive to the wildlife already living there. Clams thrive in areas with a high stream flow, a mix of fine sediment, pebbles and shells, gentle wave energy and enough food.

“Places are not neutral. Many places hold wonderful histories tied to individual family relationships and memories of harvesting and feasting on the beach; yet in some cases there are also difficult memories for which restored uses and caretaking could bring healing,” said Dr. Melissa Poe, who leads Washington Sea Grant’s social science program and supports the Swinomish clam garden project.

They ultimately surveyed 15 sites along the shore and landed on a 200-foot section that is on the smaller side, but manageable for a first attempt, Greiner said.

Williams expects it to take five to 10 years after building the garden before the terrace wall foundation really bears an abundance of clams.

Hurdles to overcome

Finding funding to build the garden was a big hurdle, but this year, the tribe received money from the NOAA Saltonstall-Kennedy Competitive Grants Program and the Northwest Climate Adaptation Science Center. The funds will go not only to building the garden and hosting community events, but also to collecting data before and after the site is built to see how the garden changes the area, with a particular emphasis on climate change mitigation.

But fitting ancient practices with the modern permitting process is the biggest thing standing in the tribe's way. The Swinomish Tribe is waiting on a Section 10 Permit from the Army Corps of Engineers. Greiner said while clam gardening is an established practice, it’s something USACE hasn’t seen before.

“The practice is such a holistic ecosystem-based approach to enhancing native species that it seems like an obvious win-win for the environment and local communities, so I think we’ll eventually get the approval. It’s just a matter of bringing everyone along with us,” she said.

It’s frustrating waiting for permission “to basically do what we do,” Williams said. “That is the one thing right now that is holding us up. We’re pretty much ready to start moving rocks.”

In his opinion, this should be part of Swinomish treaty rights, as it’s a part of tending to the tribe’s own reservation, as well as the Salish Sea.

He’s eager to share the practice with his two sons and two daughters.

“I think sometimes our younger generation has lost sight of the ancestral way of life, as being a part of land and being at one with nature. And sometimes they only see the economic benefit to what we do,” he said. “I have explained to my kids that they have to learn all of these practices, these ancestral teachings, so that they can pass them on to their children, my grandchildren.”