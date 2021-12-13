Yakima residents aim to boost walkability with new Mile Loop concept

Sustainable by design

Environmental sustainability is top of mind for Poel, both for the Yakima Mile Loop district and the property that led him to the concept in the first place.

And increasingly, integrating environmental best practices is becoming more important to those involved with “placemaking” — a design process aimed at creating desired places for people to work and live. It includes practices that encourage environmental sustainability and a sense that people belong.

Many public spaces seek to be pedestrian-friendly. But most times, the aim is accessibility and less about environmental sustainability, said Annette Roth, community development manager of the Washington State Arts Commission. The commission oversees certification for the state’s creative districts, defined as an area that serves as a community center for economic and cultural activity.

Communities with thriving cultural and economic centers enable residents to get entertainment, cultural and retail needs met at home rather than having to make a trip to a neighboring community, Roth said.

“For example, if you’re in Olympia — they have a creative district — they don’t have to go to Seattle to see world-class arts and culture,” she said.

Still, there are examples of creative districts and other public spaces factoring in environmental sustainability in the placemaking process.

“There have been several threads that converged on placemaking that speak more directly to [environmental] sustainability,” said Brian Muller, director of the Community Engagement, Design and Research Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.

One example is the Rio Grande ARTway, which connects the creative district in Carbondale, Colorado, with the Rio Grande Trail, which connects the cities of Aspen and Glenwood Springs, Muller said. (Not to be confused with the cross-state trail of the same name in New Mexico.)

“There’s been an effort in places to integrate those natural areas into a more robust concept of nature in downtown,” Muller said.

Often, public spaces are designed to encourage people coming together to exchange ideas and have serendipitous interactions with the place, be it local businesses or cultural events, said Alessandra Galletti, director of design practice at the Project for Public Spaces in New York.

But these public spaces also have integrated eco-friendly practices, she said, such as installing rainwater reuse systems or solar panels in a way that contributes to the area’s overall aesthetic.

“You need to sell it to people,” she said. “It’s not just utilitarian and sustainable. It’s also beautiful.”