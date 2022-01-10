10 job opportunities in a zero-emission future

2. Home energy auditor and retrofitter

Don’t go rushing to bulldoze current buildings to build greener ones, Boston cautions, because the greenest home is the one that has already been built.

But older homes don’t cut the mustard when it comes to energy efficiency, and there’s a big market for auditors who can map out those inefficiencies and help homeowners or building managers improve their energy use. A 2017 Columbia Institute report says retrofitting buildings will create 2 million construction jobs by 2050 — so get ahead of the curve, specialize and start handing out business cards.

Building retrofits is currently done by many tradespeople, like plumbers installing energy efficient washer and dryers; electricians installing smart thermostats; and contractors choosing better insulating windows and doors.

3. Marine retrofitter

Cars can be run off electricity, so why stop there? Retrofitting freighters and tankers to be run off of batteries, or to have hybrid engines, will reduce emissions and noise pollution, Boston says.

Corvus Energy is a homegrown British Columbia success story for retrofitting ships with batteries, but most of their business happens in Scandinavian countries, Boston says. That’s because Scandinavian regulations protect entire marine areas from fuel-burning engines, so ships have to use alternative energy sources to navigate those waters, he says. If Scandinavia can do it, why shouldn’t we be trying something similar in our local waters?

We should also change how we access BC Ferries, Boston adds. To travel from Vancouver to Victoria we first have to drive out of town and then drive on a ship run off of fossil fuels. Adding an electric ferry that ran passenger sailings between downtown Gibsons and downtown Vancouver, for example, would reduce emissions and congestion while reducing the demand for noisier, more polluting sailings on other BC Ferries.

4. Electric vehicle technician

Clean Energy Canada says the green transportation sector is going to be one of the largest green sectors over the next decade. The Columbia Institute’s report predicts Canada will spend $150 billion building urban transit infrastructure, like rapid transit, subway tunnels and dedicated bus lanes, between 2017 and 2050, creating 245,000 construction jobs.

Quebec and Ontario will likely remain provincial leaders in electric vehicle manufacturing, but there will be a lot of chances for British Columbia to contribute to the sector, says Joanna Kyriazis, Clean Energy Canada senior policy adviser. She points to Corvus Energy, which helps retrofit ships with battery power, and Portable Electric, a Vancouver-based company specializing in portable batteries to replace diesel generators at festivals or after natural disasters.

That means lots of work for technicians specializing in electric vehicles. But the electric car boom comes with a large caveat. We can’t electrify our way out of the climate crisis.

To get to a zero-carbon world we need to restructure our cities so we don’t drive — period, says Moore of the British Columbia Institute of Technology, who argues we need to embrace the reality that our current rate of economic growth is unsustainable. Everything from buses to bikes has to be made somewhere, usually burning fossil fuels along the way, so it’s best to aim for walkable cities over all else.

Being able to walk to your butcher, your baker and your cappuccino maker makes people less reliant on cars, which are surging in ownership per capita in British Columbia, says Boston. The province’s population has increased 18%, while car ownership had jumped 34% since 2007, he says. That’s because the province favors vehicle-centric growth, and because people are transitioning from multiperson to single-person homes, which makes sharing a car less likely.

Using our heads

5. Environmental engineer specializing in nontraditional fuel sources

We’ve all heard of harnessing power from the sun or wind, but what about garbage, poop or animal carcasses? A 2019 Clean Energy Canada report predicts the waste-to-fuel industry will increase seven times faster than the rest of the country’s economy over the next decade.

Vancouver’s False Creek neighborhood already heats 534,000 square meters of residential, commercial and institutional spaces by harnessing heat generated by local sewage.

Poop does more than produce heat. Waste generated by 1 million people could run the Parkland oil refinery in British Columbia for one whole day, Simon Fraser University’s Boston says. Poop is fuel, which is why the refinery is working on a plan to run biosolids to its facility over the next couple years, he says.

Boston credits this innovation to British Columbia’s low-carbon fuel standard, which requires fuel to reduce its carbon intensity.

The city of Surrey’s biofuel facility turns the city’s organic waste into compost and fuel for its waste trucks, which then go out and collect more food scraps. The methane released during the composting process is turned into fuel. The amount of biofuel produced is limited to the amount of organic waste produced in the area, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t more innovative fuel sources to be found.

Quebec farmers are turning cow poop into power, and a Quebec company is collecting trash that can’t be recycled or composted and turning it into fuel.