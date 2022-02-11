Billions of federal dollars headed to Western forests to manage fires

A U.S. Department of Agriculture announcement on Jan. 18 adds nearly $3 billion more to the nation's forest restoration efforts and fire reduction, especially on federal forest lands in the heart of Washington’s fire country and in 10 other Western states. Just as significant, the accompanying plan incorporates the newest science and reflects Indigenous stewardship practices. The money draws from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act proposed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress, with potential for more funding from the Build Back Better bill, now stalled in the Senate.

Sources in Washington-area forest management say the plan complements the state’s current management strategy and recognizes tribal leadership while underscoring the importance of equitable community engagement.

Darcy Batura, forest partnerships manager at The Nature Conservancy in Washington state, calls the plan a “substantial shift.”

“Previous plans recognized that we have a big forest health challenge. But now we have a [specific] plan … and the critical funding to complete the work,” she says.

In 2021, Washington state authorized spending $125 million every two years on forest management activities that reduce the amount of flammable material in forests, restore damaged landscapes, respond to wildfire and help communities adapt to the fire conditions of a warmer, drier world. The funding will run eight years for a total of $500 million.

Sources also say it comes not a moment too soon for a state in which more than half of the landscape is forested, and which has seen more than 7% of its acreage burn since 2015. Of the 3.1 million homes in Washington state, about 1 million are threatened by wildfire.

Between fire suppression and climate change, which has led to abnormally dry and drought conditions, wildfires in Washington state are burning more intensely over lengthening fire seasons.

Hilary Franz, the state commissioner of public lands, says federal lands are the most significantly challenged and in the worst condition in Washington state.

“Even if my agency … restored all the health of our state land and forests, and even significantly made progress on private lands, we would still see significant catastrophic fires in our state,” she tells Crosscut.

“It gives me great confidence that we're going to start to make significant progress on some of the challenges we've had with increasing catastrophic wildfires in Central Washington, as well as increased dying off of those forests,” Franz says.



The next 10 years

The federal Wildfire Crisis Strategy and funding injects nearly $3 billion into wildfire mitigation, forest management and community preparedness in Western states over the next 10 years. The government’s plan for wildfire promises fire-reducing interventions on up to 50 million acres of federal, state, tribal and private land in areas most vulnerable to fire in the central and eastern parts of the state. The Forest Service is calling these areas ‘fireshed,’ and is preparing a long-term plan for management and adaptation.

Where the U.S. spent decades managing landscapes to eliminate fire and allowing damaging logging practices, the new plan adapts new research and Indigenous knowledge about how to steward resilient forests in ways that allow fire in smaller, more regular doses. Forest ecosystems self-regulate with fire. By not allowing fires to burn in forests where regularly occurring fires support forest ecosystem health, vegetation can build up and fuel catastrophic fires that outpace firefighting crews.

In the plan, the Forest Service will reduce the amount of flammable materials in forests through thinning and pruning groups of trees, as well as using controlled burns, which emulate those naturally occuring, smaller and less destructive fires and, in turn, reduce flammable materials in forests. Fire can return nutrients to forest soils, combat disease and insects, allow light to reach smaller plants and, of course, remove dry and dead plants that could wind up fueling fires.

“The implementation plan for the 10-year strategy has all the right ingredients,” Batura says.

The Forest Service identified a few key focus areas to achieve this: Using science to figure out where and how to reduce fuels and improve forest health, ramping up the firefighting and management workforce, centering equity and tribal co-management, building relationships with local agencies and communities, and improving these local groups’ ability to prepare their communities for fires and restore forests that have already burned.

“If we want to have stands of large, old ponderosa pine or western larch, or huckleberry fields, healthy and diverse wildlife habitats, and watershed integrity, then we need to emulate the processes that created the complex, fire-driven mosaics of the past. This plan promises to elevate the rate of work necessary to accomplish that goal,” says Mark Swanson, a fire ecology researcher and associate professor of silviculture and landscape ecology in the Washington State University School of the Environment.

Swanson appreciates that the Forest Service has multiple tools to choose from when figuring out how to make forests more fire resilient. Prescribed fires aren’t feasible in every forest, and pruning and thinning aren’t always appropriate options.