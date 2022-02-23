New UW research explores a way to fight off invasive green crabs

But it wasn’t until she and her Lummi Natural Resources Department colleagues started making weekly trips to the landfill in September with a short-bed pickup truck fully loaded with 10,000 frozen green crabs trapped from the Lummi Sea Pond near Bellingham that she truly visualized the extent of the problem.

“It was a little overwhelming and daunting because that's a lot to pull out in a short amount of time. Especially given what had happened the year before,” Buzzell said. In 2020, they pulled about 2,500 of the fast-multiplying invaders out of the Lummi Sea Pond, one of the tribe’s most important seafood growing areas. The following year, they pulled out nearly 86,000, with 70,000 captured in September and October alone. The Lummi Indian Business Council declared a state of emergency in November 2021. “We couldn’t keep up with it,” Buzzell said.

But keeping up with invasions of this species is essential to protecting Washington waters and the native fish and shellfish living in them. And an important part of that is identifying European green crab populations before they have a chance to establish themselves in shoreline ecosystems, as they have in Massachusetts. The crabs and their larvae first landed on the East Coast in the 1800s in the ballasts of boats, and have since hitched rides along El Nino currents to the West Coast.

“Failure to act now and control existing green crab populations could have devastating impacts on shellfish production, and the livelihoods of shellfish farmers and harvesters in Washington’s rural coastal regions,” said Bobbi Hudson, executive director of the Pacific Shellfish Institute.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a “state of emergency” for green crabs on Jan. 19, as people monitoring the invasion saw the crab populations grow and spread to more areas.

The crabs have been found along Washington shorelines — in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor by 1998 — and have been spreading slowly inland since 2016. “There’s not an infestation in Puget Sound and we want to keep it that way,” said Chase Gunnell, spokesperson for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.