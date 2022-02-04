WA wind power farms may conflict with habitat preservation projects

Why shrub-steppe is critical habitat

Found in Eastern Washington and other Western states, shrub-steppe consists of arid rolling grassy plains filled with sagebrush and other woody shrubs on a thin crust made up of mosses, lichens, algae and bacteria. As one of Washington’s most diverse ecosystems, shrub-steppe provides habitat for species found nowhere else in the state, such as the greater sage grouse, listed as endangered by the state; sagebrush sparrows, which are candidates for a state listing for protection; and burrowing owls; also candidates to be listed for state protection.

Ritter, the state biologist, has consulted on many wind and solar projects, with the developers sometimes following his recommendations and others following little of his advice. Some sites are filled with shrub-steppe, and some have little of that critical habitat.

Linville and Ritter voiced concern about some developers locking themselves into specific sites before consulting with state wildlife experts. However, Ritter added many developers do their habitat research in a timely manner.

At a state Fish and Wildlife Commission briefing on this issue, Linville said: “There is a big public sense that these companies … will get a bit of a free pass [in getting their projects approved].”

At the same briefing, Ritter said: “They ask me how to mitigate for the sage grouse. There is no mitigation. You don’t build there. … It’s like they think when they get into the permitting process, it’s going to happen. We may tweak it a little bit, but it’s going to get in. That’s too late. I wish the companies would reach out to us first.”

Segue to Douglas County, which is the shrub-steppe home to most of Washington’s 700 sage grouse.

Sage grouse habitat once covered most of Central Washington. Now only 8% of that habitat remains in three scattered segments, of which an area east of East Wenatchee in Douglas County is by far the biggest. A Fish and Wildlife Department letter said recent wildfires have cut into that remaining 8%. ”Douglas County is pretty unique in its habitat for sage grouse,” said Mike Livingstone, a member of the site evaluation council.

Sage grouse need large areas of undisturbed shrub-steppe to survive. They rely on the sagebrush for cover and a year-round food source, and they are sensitive to human disturbance, especially during the breeding season. “They couldn’t exist anywhere else if shrub-steppe no longer exists,” Linville said.

Avangrid’s proposed Badger Mountain site — almost 7 square miles designed to hold slightly more than 2 square miles of solar panels generating 200 megawatts — is in the permit applicant stage with the site evaluation council. Less than 3% of the site contains shrub-steppe. “We’re trying to stay out of shrub-steppe habitat,” said Avangrid project manager Scott Kingren at a public hearing on the project.

However, the issue is more complicated. The site is adjacent to shrub-steppe being nibbled away by forest wildfires to the west. “You get a big fire every three years, every five years, and it can’t recover,” Ritter said.

Environmentalists recognize the dichotomy in this debate.

“The Sierra Club has a long history of supporting renewable energy in Washington state, but clean energy must be developed so it does not destroy the habitat of our endangered species,” Margie Van Cleve of the Washington Sierra Club said during a council hearing on the Douglas County project. “There’s a chance that this project alone can remove this species from the state of Washington,” said Keith Watson of Conservation Northwest at the same hearing.

On Dec. 10, the Fish and Wildlife Department sent a letter to the siting council that was critical of the Badger Mountain project’s impact on sage grouse, golden eagles and ferruginous hawks. Golden eagles are not on any official state or federal lists for protection, but the state Fish and Wildlife Department has voiced concerns about keeping this species viable in Washington.

While most of the Badger Mountain project is on existing wheat land, the Dec. 10 letter said the mosaic of shrub-steppe and agricultural land is vital to sage grouse for rearing, foraging, migration and movement.

"Siting the [Avangrid projects] in such proximity to the largest traditional display ground in the state and proposing to construct within and over critical sage-grouse habitat and movement corridors at this location will negatively impact sage-grouse use on the Badger Mountain Plateau. Loss and fragmentation of sage-grouse habitat is not consistent with sage-grouse population stabilization and population recovery,” the letter said..

Meanwhile, Scout Clean Energy of Boulder, Coloraado, has proposed building up to 224 wind turbines — about 50 feet tall — on 112 square miles of mostly private land in the Horse Heaven Hills. About 294 acres of that land would also hold solar panels. The wind turbines and solar panels are projected to produce 1,150 megawattts. That’s roughly the same output as the Columbia Generating Station, a commercial nuclear reactor just north of the Tri-Cities. Scout Energy did not respond to several email and voicemail requests for an interview.

If built, that wind project would be the second in Benton County. Richland-based Energy Northwest, which owns and operates the Columbia Generating Station, built and operates 63 wind turbines several miles southeast of the northern face of the Horse Heaven Hills. Completed in 2007, that site covers about 8 square miles and produces almost 96 megawatts.

Energy Northwest’s turbines have not been controversial, but they cannot be seen from the Tri-Cities. Scout’s turbines would be visible, a major factor in Benton County residents’ opposition to the project.

Benton County’s government received about 400 phone calls and emails about the project, with about 90% opposing it, Benton County Commissioner Will McKay said in a March hearing. Scout commissioned its own poll of 500 people in December 2020. It showed 34% opposed it.

"Scout recognizes this is the first step in a very long process," said project manager Dave Kobus at the March hearing.

Scout sees a predicted power shortage of 8,000 megawatts in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana by 2030, with its project contributing to fix that shortfall. The company has five wind and solar sites in Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and California.