PNW tribe brings lawsuit against Seattle on behalf of salmon

For hundreds of years, treaty law — legally binding agreements negotiated between Indigenous nations and the United States — has been the primary law governing relationships between tribal, state and federal governments. In many cases, treaties created property rights and service obligations, and retained crucial rights to land, hunting and fishing. Most treaties were signed under duress, meaning tribes had to accept less than ideal terms, but the Constitution holds that treaties are the “the supreme law of the land,” and for generations have been one of the only legal options tribes have been able to employ. Experts say rights of nature may offer a new legal avenue to Indigenous nations.

In 2006, Tamaqua Borough, Pennsylvania, became the first known community to pass a rights of nature law after giving legal rights to the local ecosystem in order to ban hazardous waste dumping. Thomas Linzey, senior legal counsel at the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights, helped craft the law and, since then, countries and communities around the world have adopted similar rights of nature laws to protect the environment.

In 2008, Ecuador became the first country to recognize the rights of Pachamama, or Mother Nature, in its constitution. And three years later, the law became the basis of a lawsuit against a company dumping construction waste in a river. Largely led by Indigenous communities, other countries like Colombia and New Zealand have also adopted rights of nature laws.

In 2018, the White Earth Band of Ojibwa recognized the rights of Manoomin, or wild rice, to “exist, flourish, regenerate, and evolve, as well as inherent rights to restoration, recovery, and preservation.” Rights of Manoomin, which means “good berry,” was the first tribal law to grant legal rights to a plant or animal.

“In our culture, wild rice is the most significant, central part of our culture. It’s the most central part of our spirituality,” said Frank Bibeau, attorney for the White Earth Ojibwe.

In 2021, White Earth sued the state of Minnesota on behalf of Manoomin to stop Enbridge, a Canadian energy company, from using billions of gallons of water in its construction of an oil pipeline. Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline expansion has met fierce resistance from the Ojibwe and other Indigenous and non-Indigenous land and water protectors. Over its 54-year history, the pipeline has suffered from a series of oil spills, including a 1991 incident that was the worst inland oil spill in U.S. history. The lawsuit was the first attempt by a tribe to enforce a rights of nature law and is currently awaiting a decision from a federal appeals court that will decide if it will be heard in tribal court. The decision could impact the Sauk-Suiattle case and other tribal rights of nature cases, but differences in treaties and state laws mean that each case faces its own unique circumstances and challenges.

Bibeau believes that rights of nature lawsuits have the potential to shift the balance of power between tribes and state governments when it comes to environmental protection and create a situation where states like Washington and Minnesota opt to negotiate with tribes out of a desire to avoid litigation. “If you want our consent, then you’re going to have to start making things better and cleaner and show us that,” he said. “We just can’t let it happen.”

In the Sauk-Suiattle case, Bibeau sees a potential turning point for the rights of nature movement in the United States. People have a visceral reaction to dying salmon, Bibeau said, that can help them understand a concept like rights of nature in a way that something more obscure like wild rice cannot. Because of this, he said, the case has the potential to bring even more attention to the legal concept of rights of nature. “I suspect that the model that Sauk-Suiattle is using will become the real template for most of the Indian tribes because everybody knows that a fish needs clean water,” he explained. “Everybody knows what a thousand dead fish look like, and they immediately jump to the conclusion that there’s something wrong with that water.”

Matthew Fletcher is director of the Indigenous Law & Policy Center at Michigan State University and member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. “Treaty law is the law of the colonizer. It’s American law. This is what the United States is willing to accept and acknowledge. And on a fundamental level, it’s not enough. So the tribes are adopting a theory that’s rooted in their cultures,” Fletcher said.