How to make manufacturers more responsible for plastics recycling

The path to becoming a law

It often takes several years to create a complex program like an EPR through legislation, says Heather Trim, executive director of Zero Waste Washington, a nonprofit that works to pass policies aimed at ending waste entirely.

Around 2018, some of the first efforts to address plastic packaging in Washington were brought forward by a coalition of environmental groups and like-minded state lawmakers. In 2021, the groups successfully passed plastics legislation that will, among other things, soon require more post-consumer recycled content in plastic beverage bottles and bottles used for household cleaning and personal hygiene products. That laid the groundwork to focus on a packaging EPR, Trim says.

To improve recycling systems overall, four things need to happen, Trim says. First up is truth in labeling, along with designing packaging to make sure it can truly be recycled. Second, consumers need education so they know how to return those products. Third, adequate infrastructure is required to collect and sort the material. And fourth, you need an end market for all that stuff.

Only 49% of those materials are currently being recovered, when the goal is more like 75%, Trim says.

“We’ve got to create large amounts of clean material so that we can feed the demand being driven by the post-consumer content mandates,” Trim says.

A responsibility-based program would require producers to pay for many of the changes needed to get there.

In British Columbia, packaging recycling is paid for by producers via an EPR that started in 2014. The program resulted in a nearly 86% recovery rate overall in 2020 for paper, glass, metal and plastic packaging, and ensured that more than 99% of households had access to recycling, according to an annual report by the producer responsibility program Recycle BC.

However, the plastic recovery rate — the amount of plastic returned from the total sold in the province — still hovered around 52%, underscoring the need for smart packaging design and industry innovation, the report states.

Of course, when industries are asked to pay for the problem, they also want a say in how the solution is run, particularly when there are valuable materials involved that they can use to meet other recycling mandates. For example, used soda bottles made from easily recycled types of plastic can help beverage companies meet recycled content mandates, making clean batches of those bottles from sorting centers desirable. Continued negotiations over who gets to control the collection and sale of bottles and other valuable materials may have been what ultimately prevented the Washington state bill from passing this year.

But Das says producers know that the demand for sustainable packaging is growing, particularly among young consumers. With the opportunity to help write the solution, many, such as the beverage industry, have come to largely support the effort.

“We applaud Washington state for exploring stronger collection and recycling systems that can speed progress toward a circular economy for all recyclable materials, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with the state on building a system that increases recycling rates,” the Washington Beverage Association says in an emailed statement to InvestigateWest.

Other states have checked in with Das to see how the negotiations with various stakeholders were going, and some included tweaked language from Washington’s proposed legislation in their own bills. One similar piece in New York’s bill would require PROs to reimburse local recycling programs based on rates set by a government agency, while Washington’s bill would require the PROs to work with one another to set those reimbursement rates.

“If our bill can’t pass, I’m really proud that other states are using some of our language,” says Das, who has since announced she won’t seek reelection this year. “This is a solvable problem, and we are the ones to solve it. We need to work on it together.”

Das says she’s confident other environmental champions in the Legislature will take up the cause and keep pushing for the policy in Washington. Plus, as other states pass similar policies, it will only become easier to pass them here, she says.

Other states that have considered similar legislation include Maryland, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and, of course, Maine and Oregon, the two states that last year passed the first U.S. packaging EPR laws.

By this summer, Oregon lawmakers expect to learn more about labels’ misleading or false claims concerning recyclability, and then the state’s Department of Environmental Quality would spend the next few years developing the rules for PROs, which are expected to start operations by mid-2025.

“This improved recycling system … will reduce confusion about what goes in the bin, keep litter out of our waterways and expand services across the state,” writes Jennifer Flynt, public affairs specialist at the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, in an email to InvestigateWest. “These changes will also provide peace of mind that what we put in our bin is actually recycled in a way that is good for the planet and does not cause harm domestically or overseas.”

With states individually tackling packaging, who ultimately controls each EPR program — a state agency versus the producers paying for recycling — is likely to vary from place to place, even when neighboring states may have similar goals. For example, Oregon’s EPR doesn’t cover beverage containers because the state has a long-standing deposit program designed to address that recycling, while Washington’s bill included beverage containers.

Das recalls her father, who worked in the aluminum industry, holding up a soda can to her when she was young and explaining how it would be remade into a new soda can in just a couple months. The goal with EPR legislation is to get there with plastics.

“We’re not going to get rid of plastic, it’s too versatile,” Das says. “My hope is we can turn plastic into a circular economy to be recycled over and over again. … We just need the political will to get it done.”

InvestigateWest (invw.org) is an independent news nonprofit dedicated to investigative journalism in the Pacific Northwest. Visit invw.org/newsletters to sign up for weekly updates. This story was funded in part by the Sustainable Path Foundation.