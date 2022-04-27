How tribes are harnessing renewable resources for energy — and jobs

He was nomadic for two decades, spending months at a time away from his family, living in hotels and extended-stay inns as he followed work around the country.

“I kind of just tried to get my foot in anywhere I could,” he said. “I got better opportunities off the reservation, so I kind of followed that.”

Salt’s luck turned when he got a position in early 2018 on a recently completed solar farm in Kayenta, working full-time and long-term as an apprentice substation electrician with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority.

Salt’s position — and the fact it exists at all — is part of a burgeoning push from tribes across the country to launch renewable power projects.

From Florida to Alaska, dozens of tribes are working to harness energy from wind, sun and water to generate millions of dollars in revenue, create short- and long-term jobs and reduce utility costs for citizens, while also helping combat climate change and boosting energy independence.

Solar energy is leading the way in Indian Country, with projects underway by the Navajo Nation, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in eastern Montana, the Spokane Tribe in Washington, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and others.

Tribes are also tapping the power of wind and water. In Alaska, tribes are pursuing hydropower to avoid the construction of invasive dams harmful to salmon. And in the Dakotas, a consortium of six Sioux tribes is working with a private firm to develop major wind farms that could power almost 1.5 million homes.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez told InvestigateWest that the development of renewable energy reduces tribal dependence on outside energy companies that long have held all the cards in providing jobs and overseeing the environmental impact of mining and other industries.

“Now, nobody’s going to come in and take advantage of us,” Nez said. “We’re going to be majority shareholders, majority owners of our own projects being developed on the Navajo Nation, so that we can bring revenue into our coffers to help our people, get them electrified and also be in the driver’s seat.”

The move to renewable energy got a boost in late March, when the Biden administration announced more than $9 million in grants to more than a dozen tribal communities for so-called clean energy projects. Kayenta received nearly $1.2 million to support a solar and battery storage project.

Tanksi Clairmont, a citizen of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate and director of GRID Alternatives’ Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund, said renewable energy projects will strengthen what she described as “energy resilience.”

“I hope all tribes develop their own energy plans, because we look at reports through federal agencies and are getting to understand what the energy generation potential is on tribal lands, and it’s huge,” she said.

“It’s up to our tribes to utilize that information and develop their own energy plans, and take that first step, if they haven’t already,” she said.

Finding new options

With oil and gas prices rising sharply and pressure mounting for nations to address climate change, tribes are well-positioned to meet the demand for renewable energy.

Tribal nations control more than 50 million acres of land in the U.S., of which an estimated 6.5% is well-suited for development of renewable energy, according to a 2018 report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.