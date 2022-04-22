How your favorite IPA is contributing to climate change

But dried hops come with a high environmental price. Drying hops makes up 47% of the carbon footprint of hop production and processing, according to a recently completed life cycle assessment from the Hop Growers of America, a Yakima-based trade organization.

This information gives the U.S. hop industry, which is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, an easy target to tackle its contributions to climate change and enable its brewery customers around the world to do the same.

“Most people in the industry recognize the kilning process [would be] a substantial portion of our greenhouse gasses,” said Maggie Elliot, science and communications director of the Hop Growers of America. “But almost half — 47% — I think it was a staggering number for the industry.”

A life cycle assessment is a method to measure and compare environmental impacts during a commercial product’s lifetime. For the Hop Growers of America, the assessment is a first step in developing a comprehensive strategy to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and make its production processes more environmentally sustainable.

The assessment provides hop growers and processors with baseline energy, chemical, water and land usage metrics, which are gathered during the commercial whole hop production. The report also looks at energy and water usage when processing whole hops into pellets, which is done for several months following harvest.

This assessment aims to provide a baseline of metrics to help those in the industry, including growers, processors and those who sell hops to breweries, take action, Elliot said.

Such information also is helpful for craft breweries across the U.S. seeking to understand their beer production’s environmental impact. Having data about the carbon footprint of raw materials used to brew beer, such as hops, can provide breweries with a more accurate evaluation of their impact.

The assessment, paid for by industry donors, is based on data collected by several hop growers and processors in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, which collectively grew nearly all of the U.S. crop throughout the 2021 hop production and processing season.

Out of the 115.6 million pounds of hops harvested last fall, 73% came from Washington state (about 84.6 million pounds), primarily from the Yakima Valley in Central Washington, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report from late last year. Nearly the rest of the U.S. hop crop — 26.8% — came from Oregon and Idaho, which harvested 12.6 million and 18.4 million pounds, respectively.