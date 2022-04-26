A graduate of the now-closed Antioch School of Law, Carpenter joined the Washington, D.C.-based whistleblower advocacy organization Government Accountability Project in 1985, ending up handling whistleblower cases across several Department of Energy sites. With whistleblower cases surging at Hanford, the project had Carpenter open a Seattle office in 1992. In 2007, he split from the Government Accountability Project to create Hanford Challenge to tackle other issues in addition to whistleblower matters.

Hanford Challenge, Heart of America Northwest and Columbia Riverkeeper have been the longest-running and leading Hanford watchdog organizations in the Northwest. At the accountability project and Hanford Challenge, Carpenter estimated he has handled about 80 Hanford whistleblower cases.

Created in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for two of the first three atomic bombs created during World War II, as well as for the American nuclear arsenal through the late 1980s, when it shut down because of a combination of the disaster at Chernobyl and the winding down of the Cold War. The site is a huge collection of defunct reactors and chemical processing plants, at least 400 billion gallons of contaminated fluids in the ground and 56 million gallons of highly radioactive wastes in 177 underground tanks.

Cleanup progress has had its ups and downs. Numerous projects have run into problems. And the Department of Energy and its contractors periodically sweep troubles under the carpet, in part because of budget and deadline pressures. Sometimes, Hanford has been a publicly transparent site, but not always. The Energy Department is currently in a close-mouthed mode about its work at Hanford.

Whistleblowers have sprouted up throughout Hanford’s 3½ decades of cleanup, frequently unveiling secrets that management wants to hide.

When Carpenter began visiting Hanford whistleblowers at their homes in the 1980s and early 1990s, private security agents would park outside during his visits. One Hanford employee confessed to Carpenter that he was pressured by the site’s security people to spy on a whistleblower friend.

Changes came during President Bill Clinton’s administration with then-Energy Secretary Hazel O’Leary. “She loved whistleblowers. She wanted them embraced,” Carpenter said. The openness of the Clinton years was reversed by the George W. Bush administration, he said, adding nonresponsiveness to Hanford Challenge and other watchdog organizations has persisted since then.

Carpenter’s cases over the past 35 years include several instances of *apparent retaliation against whistleblowers for bringing up safety concerns at Hanford’s underground waste tanks. He has also worked with pipefitters who were laid off after questioning unsafe practices that involved hydraulics threatening to burst pipes at dangerous pressures. And he worked with Hanford workers being exposed to beryllium, which can lead to lung problems.

Gerald Pollet, executive director since the late 1980s of the Hanford watchdog organization Heart of America Northwest, said Carpenter was an extremely effective whistleblower advocate for the first 10 years of the site’s cleanup. “At that time, there was nothing but retaliation for everyone who said there was a risk [at Hanford],” Pollet said. He declined to comment on Carpenter’s effectiveness in the 21st century.

Carpenter’s toughest case began 12 years ago, involving Hanford’s often-delayed plan to convert the wastes in underground tanks into benign glass logs. The first portion of the actual glassification is supposed to begin in late 2023. The most-radioactive wastes are expected to begin glassification sometime in the 2030s, with the entire project expected to finish in 2069.

In 2010, Walt Tamosaitis, a senior manager at a subcontractor designing the pretreatment plant, alerted his superiors at lead contractor Bechtel to a risk of hydrogen gas explosions that could bend and burst pipes in the plant, spraying radioactive fluids. He also pointed out that radioactive sludge could clog the pipes and tanks in the plant, increasing the chance of uncontrolled releases of radiation. And he raised the issue of corrosion causing leaks in the pretreatment plant. Some other Hanford middle managers raised the same alarms.