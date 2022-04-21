Why you should plant your neighbor's seeds

But saving seeds is second nature for a subset of home gardeners in King County, especially from plants they’ve grown themselves. Local seeds can be more diverse and adapted to climates than those that people buy in stores. And getting them for free also saves money.

Some gardeners who supplement their own diets by growing saved seeds are also helping others by contributing to a grassroots seed lending library, a trove of plant-bearing treasures that people can sample from and contribute to for free.

Gardeners don’t borrow seeds from a seed library so much as take and then replace them, but these libraries are very much community organizations, like the ones that loan books. Housed in people’s homes, community organizations or even “traditional” libraries, community members browse organized collections of packets and glass jars, and fastidious (often unpaid) caretakers monitor what’s in stock year-round.

But the ultimate expression of a seed library is a seed swap, something the King County Seed Lending Library was finally able to hold on Saturday, April 16, for the first time since 2019. While gardening boomed during the pandemic, in-person exchanges had to be put on hold for the past two years.

That interest in edible gardening, combined with a seed shortage during the pandemic, prompted more people to seek out seed libraries and seed-saving programs, said Bevin Cohen, founder of the Michigan Seed Library Network and a leader within the national Community Seed Network.

“Being isolated has really brought to the forefront of our consciousness that we really depend upon each other,” Cohen said. “It has been incredible. The interest in seed swaps and seed libraries is amazing.”