Photo Essay | The quest to help tiny abalone survive

Although the data that dive teams can gather from direct observation is rich, they have their limits. Because of the abalone’s preference for tucking away in nooks and crannies among the rocks (with shell camouflage to boot), it’s estimated that only 20% to 40% of the abalone present are noted by the dive team. Diving for data requires a large team and is also quite expensive, causing concern that traditional methods alone won’t be efficient or sufficient for saving the Washington abalone.

During the past decade, research using eDNA — DNA from an organism found in the environment, such as from sloughed skin, feces, larvae, etc. — has shown particular promise when it comes to detecting rare or endangered species. To ensure the eDNA method was going to work, Dimond took water samples from abalone tanks at the hatchery facility at NOAA’s Manchester Research Station. This first step allowed him not only to make sure that he was finding abalone eDNA in the water, but also to better quantify before going out into the field how many individuals a given DNA signal related to.