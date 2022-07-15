How King County is preparing for extreme heat this summer

What could have gone better

The way we receive information about emergencies must change, officials learned in the aftermath of last year’s heat events.

For King County Office of Emergency Management’s Brendan McCluskey, communications were a pain point, namely helping people understand the extent of the threat and the resources available to them. “I've been doing this for 30 years and every event, no matter what it is, how big or how small, communication is always an issue,” he says.

In response, emergency managers and city and county agencies are planning to start their messaging to the public sooner, send more frequent messages and collaborate faster internally through the county’s Joint Information System.

This, in part, involves simply adjusting the way emergency professionals think of what qualifies as dangerous heat. New this year, the county is basing its actions on the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk Values scale. In addition to temperature, this scale takes into account things like how long the heat is expected to stay elevated, how some populations like the elderly are more vulnerable and the seasonal timing of a heat wave (it can take people two weeks to acclimate to higher temperatures).

Busch-Isaksen says that while many of us think about heat waves as being triple-digit temperatures, “We have found that the mid-80s, with a bit of humidity, is where there’s a threshold that starts seeing mortality increase.”

“High temps early in the summer, when people aren’t yet acclimated to hot weather, can be more dangerous than similar temps late in the summer,” Kate Cole of Public Health — Seattle & King County says via email. The weather service rubric offers clear guidance about when to sound the alarm, and for which populations. Different groups of people have different levels of risk, so vulnerable groups might need to take action when others don’t.

The King County Office of Emergency Management has added mobile phone emergency alerts to its toolkit. In an emergency, the agency can send out messages to everyone with a phone in a geographic area. “Generally those alerts are only for real life-threatening, life-and-death situations. And clearly the heat emergency is one of those situations,” McCluskey says.

Emergency alerts can’t be sent yet in all 170 languages spoken in King County, but the county has prepared its Trusted Partner Network to help with emergency message translations. Emergency alerts can be sent in nine languages, reaching the majority of people for whom English is not their first language. A Community Communications Network spanning more than 700 local organizations will receive information in at least 18 languages in a crisis.

Staff are also telling everyone who will listen about the KCEmergency.com website, which last summer provided nearly 35,000 people with information about cooling center locations and hours.

Making people aware of how to identify and handle risk well before an emergency is also important. Public Health and its partner agencies are working to do that with pamphlets and instructional comics that help people identify their heat risk and what to do to stay safe in heat. Busch-Isaksen — who has helped King County develop these messages — says the county has made huge strides here.

The biggest challenge, Busch-Isaksen says, is communicating risk to people who may not realize or see themselves as vulnerable to extreme heat: people with underlying health conditions (like diabetes) that affect thermoregulation, or people over the age of 45 — yes, 45.

“Being in that age group now myself, I don't think of myself as elderly, nor do I think of myself as particularly vulnerable,” Busch-Isaksen says. “But I do need to be cognizant of the fact that my [body] reacts differently to heat than maybe somebody in their 20s.”

Stressed hospital resources

Dr. Steve Mitchell is the medical director of the Washington Medical Coordination Center and emergency room director of UW Medicine. He says the sheer influx of patients to one hospital during the June 2021 heat wave — paired with understaffing during the pandemic — stressed hospital resources.

Emergency medical providers saw Valley Medical Center in Renton fielding a disproportionate number of patients. The hospital became close to running out of ventilators, but Mitchell says it now has a plan in place if Valley Medical gets close to that threshold again.

Better communication between hospitals and 911 dispatch to monitor trends will be key, Mitchell says.

Even so, today every hospital is at, over or near capacity and experiencing continued staffing challenges. “The margin for turning it into a crisis is so much thinner than it ever used to be pre-pandemic,” Mitchell says.

Using cooling centers

At least 23 King County cities opened cooling shelters over the course of June 2021, with library systems, YMCAs, and even Petco stores offering shelter. King County Metro spread reminders that its buses are air-conditioned.

However, in Seattle, only the Lake City Community Center saw meaningful use, says Kate Hutton with Seattle's Office of Emergency Management. The pandemic is probably to blame, as many people didn’t feel safe being indoors with others.

Hutton says the city is more agile at staffing cooling centers than it used to be, despite staffing shortages. Some city employees have their managers’ consent to staff cooling centers when needed. The city is also hiring a new full-time emergency manager.