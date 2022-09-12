Washington residents observed the hazards of ignorance in real time this week when a news video showing *something* billowing over Mount Rainier from the vantage of Seattle sent social media into a brief tailspin. A reporter described the video as showing “venting,” insinuating something unusual or even dangerous was happening. As panic spread online, experts tried to clarify that no venting or anything else scary was happening. Instead, the phenomenon was simply a very normal, very benign cloud.

Better understanding our mountains and what to do when legitimate concerns arise can help us manage the stress of living near volcanoes.

“Emergencies come in all flavors, and you never know when they're gonna happen. And so if nothing else, maybe this puts a little bit of emergency preparedness thinking in people's minds,” said Dr. Jon Major, scientist in charge at the Cascades Volcano Observatory of the U.S. Geological Survey, who watched the social media panic play out from his office near Mount St. Helens, another volcano in the Cascade Range that actually erupted in 1980.

Crosscut spoke with volcano experts like Major to gather legitimate volcanic warning signs and advice on how to live well in a land of natural disasters. Bottom line: Don’t let the fear of a very rare eruption consume you — in a macabre silver lining, a volcano eruption is not even the most likely natural disaster you’ll encounter as a Pacific Northwesterner!

So what was really happening at Mount Rainier?

Don’t beat yourself up about being sucked into the social media whirlwind. Even experts like Major had to do research to confirm the white wisp above Mount Rainier wasn’t a big deal. At first he thought it might be smoke from a wildfire near Packwood.

But when he saw the video himself, he did a double-take. “I mean, it sure does, from that vantage point, most certainly looked like there was a steaming plume … emanating from near the summit of the volcano,” Major said.

Then he and a seismologist looked to see if the seismic instrumentation network at Mount Rainier had logged any earthquake-like movement: nothing doing. This is key because when a vent opens in a volcano, rock must be broken and that generates earthquakes. No earthquakes means no eruption.

There was absolutely no indication that an explosion, venting, or anything strange was going on, according to Major. His team called National Park Service colleagues at Mount Rainier to double-confirm nothing was acting up.

When they started piecing together the seismology and eyewitness reports with webcam footage of the mountain taken from multiple directions, they concluded a cloud formation was the explanation.

When warm, moist air escapes through fractured bedrock, or arrives along air currents from elsewhere, it can circulate at the mountain’s peak. Under the right atmospheric conditions, that warm, moist air can condense into lenticular clouds, Major said. Those clouds usually look like mushroom caps but are so reminiscent of UFOs that they are liable to trigger panicked phone calls to authorities.

For whatever reason, Major said, instead of a mushroom cap over the summit, this cloud condensed in a very localized area at the upper west side of the volcano known as Liberty Cap. “From the vantage point of Seattle, it looks very much like a steaming vent,” he said. “If all I had to go on was that video — I would have been really hard-pressed to say something unusual wasn't happening.”

Pacific Northwesterners have confused clouds and steam for signs of eruptions before. Brian Terbush, Earthquake/Volcano Program coordinator for the Washington State Emergency Management Division, said people sometimes post about Mount Baker’s steam plume. It is “pretty much always going,” he said, but we can only see it well on cold, still days. Venting usually isn’t seen at other volcanoes in the area, he said.

What is venting, anyway?

For some people, their mental reference for “venting” is vigorous emissions of gas and ash from a vent in the ground — like what happened at Mount St. Helens in 2004. At that time, magma pushing upward below the crater floor caused the glacier to fracture and dome above it, eventually breaking through with an explosion of steam and ash.

That’s out of the ordinary. However, Mount Rainier does release water vapor when glacial ice or groundwater heats up, and to a lesser degree also releases unpleasant gases dissolved within magma, like sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide. These escape through outlets known as fumaroles (fyoo-ma-rolls). Gases within magma push up this molten rock, causing eruptions; and rising magma releases gases as it loses pressure on its way toward a volcano’s surface.

But venting fumaroles don’t necessarily mean an eruption is happening, and in the case of Mount Rainier, it’s pretty standard for these outlets to hiss, spew gases, and otherwise announce their presence.

“Even when they aren’t erupting … the conduits where lava has traveled upwards through the crust in the past are more open than they were before the eruption, so these are passages where things that don’t take up much space, like steam and water, can freely travel,” Terbush said.

Scientists monitor this venting as part of eruption surveillance. If they start detecting more venting than normal, or changes in the temperature or composition of the vented gases, they pay more attention.

What are more common hazards at these mountains?

In the Cascades, the most likely dangers you may see are rock slides and glacier collapses, which are “very common” in the summer, Terbush said. These slides can kick up dust plumes that people sometimes call in as eruptions. Debris flows are common in the spring and fall, and can be hazardous to Mount Rainier National Park visitors.

“It’s important to know that if you hear a loud rumbling sound while at the park, get to higher ground, away from the rivers, as quickly as possible,” Terbush said. “But all of these events are not associated with magma movement, and are considered non-volcanic.”

What other volcanic signs do scientists monitor?

Scientists have lots of methods for determining whether volcanoes are acting strangely. The USGS and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network work together to identify these behaviors in three major ways: gas monitoring, seismic activity and ground deformation.

One is a seismometer, which monitors for earthquakes — which happen when magma breaks rocks on its way to the surface. Scientists monitor the size of these earthquakes as well as their frequency and depth, and compare them with background levels to parse whether magma is traveling upward. For instance, the seismic network managed by PNSN identified an early-morning earthquake near Poulsbo on Sept. 8, but one earthquake doesn’t mean an eruption is imminent.

Neither do many earthquakes, in some cases. Some mountains, like Mount St. Helens, see many more earthquakes a month than others like Mount Baker. They have different “background levels” of normal activity.

If scientists notice earthquake swarms, it could be because magma is moving, or it could be tectonic movement along minor faults in the area. There was a swarm just last week for a few hours at Mount Hood, where swarms happen a few times a year.

But scientists use more than one monitoring tool to confirm what is happening. Another is ground deformation, which can happen as magma pushes upward. Using GPS sensors and radar technology, scientists watch for even millimeter-scale changes at the surface. In combination with a series of earthquakes, deformations can help scientists confirm magma movement, Major said.

Mount St. Helens experienced earthquake swarms throughout the 1980s and 1990s. When scientists saw a swarm there in September 2004 over a few days, they assumed it was a similar event. But when another swarm happened a couple days later, with bigger, shallower, more frequent earthquakes, alarm bells for unusual seismic activity went out — and lo and behold, the ground deformed and the glacier cracked. “We went from typical background activity to the first explosion or venting over a span of about a week,” Major said.